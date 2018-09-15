Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights affected by Super Typhoon Mangkhut

* All departures and arrivals in local time

Other guests travelling to/from Guangzhou (CAN), Shenzhen (SZX), Shantou (SWA), Hong Kong (HKG) and Macao (MFM) between 15 and 18 September 2018 who wish to change their travel plans may also choose one of the following service recovery options:

Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR Change destination: One-time change to any other international destination within the AirAsia network within 30 calendar days of the original travel date without change fee, subject to fare difference and seat availability; OR Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out; OR Full refund: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking if flights are cancelled.

Guests who wish to move flight or change destination are required to provide a new flight date and time as well as passenger name(s) to our Customer Support team via Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport), Facebook (@AirAsiaSupport), WeChat or Live Chat at support.airasia.com.

To request for a credit account, fill in an eForm :

Click on the Email Us tab on the right panel Select Enquiry / Request under Type of Feedback Select Booking under Sub Category 1 Select Typhoon Mangkhut for Sub Category 2 Type in your option under Subject: 'Typhoon Mangkhut Credit Account' Complete the remaining form fields and click Submit to proceed a.Please provide your AirAsia BIG Loyalty member ID

To request for a fullrefund for flight cancelled, fill in an eForm:

Click on Email Us tab on the right panel Select Refund under Type of Feedback Select Flight Cancellation under Sub Category 1 Type in your Subject: 'Typhoon Mangkhut Refund' Complete the remaining form fields and click Submit to proceed

You may also contact us via the following channels :

For bookings made through a travel agent or third party, kindly contact the travel agent directly.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep our guests updated on the latest developments. Guests are advised to check airasia.com and AirAsia's social media channels for further updates.

We strongly encourage all guests to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.

For further information or assistance, please reach out to us via our contact channels listed on support.airasia.com.

We thank you in advance for your kind understanding and continued support.