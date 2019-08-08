Log in
Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights affected by Typhoon Lekima

08/08/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

AirAsia has notified all affected guests via email and SMS. Guests who are travelling to/from Taipei on the above dates are encouraged to check their registered email and mobile for cancellation or reschedule notifications.

In light of the recent events, AirAsia is making the following options available to guests whose flights have been delayed more than 3 hours or cancelled:

  1. Change flight. One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

  2. Credit account. Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out.

  3. Refund. Guests whose flights have been delayed more than 3 hours or cancelled may obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to your booking in the form of original payment. Refund requests can be made with AVA at support.airasia.com. Refunds for bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents must be done via travel agents from which the booking was made.

AirAsia is monitoring this weather situation and will continue to provide information on the latest developments

Guests who continue to travel are strongly advised to monitor their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus and to allow extra time to travel to/from the airport.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support on Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport) or at support.airasia.com.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 00:50:02 UTC
