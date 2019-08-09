Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights affected by flooding at Cochin International Airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 12:21am EDT

In light of the recent events, AirAsia is making the following options available to guests whose flights have been cancelled:

  1. Change flight. One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

  2. Credit account. Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out.

  3. Refund. Guests whose flights have been delayed more than 3 hours or cancelled may obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to your booking in the form of original payment. Refund requests can be made with AVA at support.airasia.com. Refunds for bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents must be done via travel agents from which the booking was made.

  4. Reroute. Guests whose flights have been cancelled may reroute to/from any other AirAsia destination within India

AirAsia is monitoring this weather situation and will continue to provide information on the latest developments

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support on Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport) or at support.airasia.com.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
PU
01:35aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES & : agrees to acquire Armstrong ceiling businesses from Knauf
EQ
01:35aBECHTLE : Keeps up Growth in Q2
EQ
01:32aNovo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 12% in Danish kroner and by 6% at constant exchange rates (CER) in the first six months of 2019
GL
01:31aELEKTA : Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's first quarter 2019/20
AQ
01:31aYIT : A safe and functional learning environment through the PPP model
AQ
01:31aSTOCKMANN OYJ : to investigate strategic alternatives for Lindex 9.08.2019
PU
01:31aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Changes in Stockmann's management – Jari Latvanen appointed as CEO, Pekka Vähähyyppä as CFO 9.08.2019
PU
01:31aSTOCKMANN OYJ : Group's Half year financial report 1 January – 30 June 2019 9.08.2019
PU
01:31aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Half-year financial results 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
4MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : MAIN STREET CAPITAL: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group