Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights to/from Eastern China affected by Typhoon Lekima

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 04:01am EDT

In light of the recent events, AirAsia is making the following options available to guests whose flights have been delayed more than 3 hours or cancelled:

  1. Change flight. One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

  2. Credit account. Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out.

  3. Refund. Guests whose flights have been delayed more than 3 hours or cancelled may obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to your booking in the form of original payment. Refund requests can be made with AVA at support.airasia.com. Refunds for bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents must be done via travel agents from which the booking was made.

  4. Reroute. Guests whose flights to/from Hangzhou have been cancelled may reroute to/from Nanjing, Wuhan or Shanghai at no additional cost.

AirAsia is monitoring this weather situation and will continue to provide information on the latest developments

Guests who continue to travel are strongly advised to monitor their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus and to allow extra time to travel to/from the airport.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support team at support.airasia.com.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 10 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2019 08:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aTRAVEL ADVISORY : AirAsia flights to/from Eastern China affected by Typhoon Lekima
PU
03:01aCISCO : Consilium Launches Video Customer Experience Solution on Its 12th Anniversary
AQ
03:01aTOLL BROTHERS : Opens New, Fully-Decorated Model Home in The Hills at Parker
AQ
02:48aAB InBev's Hard Seltzer Targets College Crowd -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aLosses Balloon at PG&E as Wildfire Expenses Add Up -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aHuawei Readies Operating System -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aHome Depot's CFO on How the Retail Giant Renovated Itself -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aGOLDMAN SACHS : Executives Are Charged
DJ
02:36aHIGH PERFORMANCE SERVING SAFETY : the new BMW M8 MotoGP™ Safety Car.
PU
12:59aSOFTBANK : bid to build a solar-power empire founders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : bid to build a solar-power empire founders
2DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD : EXCLUSIVE: PSA, Dongfeng to drop two China auto plants, halve workforce - docum..
3FRED'S, INC. : FRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
4QUESTERRE ENERGY CORPORATION : QUESTERRE ENERGY : reports second quarter 2019 results
5SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, FDX, FRED, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group