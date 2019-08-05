Log in
Travel Advisory: AirAsia flights to/from Hong Kong

08/05/2019 | 01:00am EDT

* All departures and arrivals in local time

AirAsia has notified all affected guests via email and SMS. Guests who are travelling to/from Hong Kong on the above dates are encouraged to check their registered email and mobile for cancellation notifications.

In light of the recent events, AirAsia is making the following options available to guests whose flights have been delayed more than 3 hours or cancelled as well as those traveling to/from Hong Kong on 5 August 2019, should they wish to change their travel plans voluntarily:

  1. Change flight. One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability; OR

  2. Credit account. Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out.

  3. Refund. Guests whose flights have been delayed more than 3 hours or cancelled may obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to your booking in the form of original payment. Refund requests can be made with AVA at support.airasia.com. Refunds for bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents must be done via travel agents from which the booking was made.

AirAsia is monitoring the situation in Hong Kong and will continue to provide information on the latest developments

Guests who continue to travel are strongly advised to allow extra time to travel to/from the airport as well as follow the instructions of our ground staff and airport authorities.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support on Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport) or at support.airasia.com.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 04:59:06 UTC
