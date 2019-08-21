Log in
Travel Advisory: Airport congestion at Kuala Lumpur

08/21/2019 | 11:48pm EDT

SEPANG, 22 August 2019 - Due to an airport systems disruption at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL), guests departing from KLIA2 today may encounter increased airport congestion.

Guests are advised to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flight to ensure sufficient time to clear all travel formalities, and to use AirAsia's web and mobile check-in services to avoid any delays.

Guests are also urged to monitor their flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support on Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport) or at support.airasia.com.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 03:47:04 UTC
