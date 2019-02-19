Travel Advisory: Traffic delays due to Melbourne's Avalon International Airshow

MELBOURNE, 20 February 2019 - AirAsia is advising guests who are departing Melbourne's Avalon Airport between 26 February and 03 March 2019 to allow extra travel time due to the Avalon International Airshow.

With heavy traffic expected in and around the airport precinct, guests are encouraged to allow an additional 45 minutes travel time to reach the airport terminal.

All guests flying during this period are strongly advised to check-in online and to print out their boarding pass. Web and mobile check-in are available from 14 days prior to the departure of all AirAsia flights.

Guests are also encouraged to be at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight to avoid any travel inconvenience.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact customer support on Twitter (@AirAsiaSupport) or at support.airasia.com for queries.

