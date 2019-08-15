Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Soar 4% to $8 Billion in July 2019 vs. 2018

ARC Finds More Than 3% Increase in Both International and Domestic Trips

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) announced today that the consolidated dollar value of airline tickets sold in July 2019 by U.S.-based travel agencies increased 4% to $8 billion compared to $7.7 billion in July 2018.* The average U.S. round-trip ticket price was $498, a 3% increase from July 2018.

The total number of passenger trips settled by ARC for U.S. travel agencies increased 3.5% to 25,058,697 compared to 24,202,549 in July 2018. U.S. domestic trips increased 3.2% while international passenger trips grew 4.1%.

Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD)** sales in July 2019 totaled $6.9 million, a 7.3% increase compared to the same period in 2018. EMD transaction volume increased 2% in July 2019 compared to July 2018.

Results are based on monthly sales data ending July 31, 2019, from 12,012 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

Average ticket price (in USD) for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using either direct or connecting flights. Newly-issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. Domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all of the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

Includes fees for products and services such as upgraded seats, checked luggage, an unaccompanied minor, pet-in-cabin, etc.

