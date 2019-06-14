Travel Alert: 4th Ave S Road Repair

[Attachment]

Crews will perform an interim repair at 4th Ave S near S Industrial Way on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15. The interim repair will entail removing the steel plates placed during the emergency repair and constructing a full-depth asphalt patch in the damaged pavement area. The interim repair will provide a smooth pavement surface and allow crews time to prepare for the permanent concrete repair.

Here's what you can expect:

SCHEDULE

On Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, crews will be repairing the pavement in asphalt. Work is being done over two separate days to avoid rush hour and to minimize lane reductions. Crews will complete a full concrete repair within 4-6 weeks.

Crews will perform work between 8 AM and 5 PM.

CLOSURE | DETOUR

Please travel carefully through the area. Speeds have been reduced to 10 MPH. There is still a noticeable bump. Drivers should plan ahead for lane reductions and delays and consider alternate routes.

NOISE

There will be noise impacts during sawcutting, excavation, and paving operations. These are typical impacts associated with almost all of our paving projects.

PROJECT OUTCOME

This work is to repair the pavement that was damaged during Wednesday's heat wave. The temperature hit 95 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, and this caused significant damage to a section of pavement on 4th Ave S, just south of Industrial Way in the northbound lanes. The high temperatures caused materials embedded in the pavement to expand. This type of pavement failure is known as a blowup, buckle, or heat bump.

A BIG thank you to our teams for all of their hard work!

SDOT staff worked on this project until late into the night. Our crews are really the ones who make these types of repairs happen, often under difficult circumstances. Since they are dispersed about our field offices, people don't often see the critical work they do keeping the city running day-to-day.

Our Maintenance Operations team worked hard during the night to temporarily repair the damaged road to remove the parts of the buckled pavement and press the concrete slabs down. Then, they filled the area where pavement was removed with crushed rock, and they placed steel plates over the opening.

Special acknowledgement goes to our staff in these divisions:

Pavement Engineering Management: Ben Hansen

Paving Management: Ly Pham

Street Use: Daniel Conn

SRT: Gary Freeman, Jerry Namsa, Marcus Potts, Patricia Westsik, and Moises Lopez

Signs and Markings: Vien Phonbandit, Jesse Cauthers

Asphalt Paving: Joe Primacio and Armando Gomez

Concrete Paving: Carlos Vazquez

Street Maintenance: Joe Woodbury and Seang Ngy

We also collaborated with SPD and the SPU water crew, which provided support on this work. Vinny Teulilo's on-call crew in SPU Water were central to the response and provided equipment, materials, and staff. We're truly grateful for this teamwork!

Our crew of signal engineers in our 24/7 Transportation Operations Center quickly alerted drivers of the closure through the @SDOTtraffic Twitter account (follow it if you don't already!) and through providing alerts on dynamic messaging signs (DMS) in key locations.

We are so proud of our hardworking staff who do everything they can to keep people moving, no matter what time of day. We appreciate you!