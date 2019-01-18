Travel Wisconsin Invites Travelers to Take A Bite Out of Cheese Surplus

The nation is currently experiencing a 1.4 billion-pound cheese surplus
which began accumulating several years ago, according to the USDA. In
response to that, Travel Wisconsin is inviting cheese lovers everywhere
to bite into the Dairy State’s most abundant (and delicious) natural
resource: cheese.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005508/en/
Take a bite out of Wisconsin’s most delicious natural resource (Photo: Business Wire)
News of this stockpile hits just in time for "National Cheese Lover's
Day" on January 20, providing food lovers the perfect reason to dig in
to Wisconsin’s award-winning cheese.
Cheese lovers can take a cheese tour at one of nearly 100 cheese
factories around the state, whip up a delicious cheese dish in one of
Wisconsin’s cooking
classes or attend one of the more
than 13 festivals dedicated specifically to cheese.
Even the most dedicated Cheeseheads might not know some of these cheesy
fun facts:
-
Wisconsin produces one out of every four pounds of the nation’s cheese
supply, making our state the “big cheese” in the dairy world. Ninety
percent of Wisconsin milk is made into cheese.
-
Forty-seven percent of all specialty cheese made in the U.S. comes
from Wisconsin. Brick and Colby cheese were first created in
Wisconsin. Limburger – the world’s single foulest-smelling cheese – is
made only in Monroe.
-
Wisconsin produces 600 varieties of cheese. Studies show that
Americans’ appetite for processed cheese is turning in favor of more
refined styles.
“Wisconsin produces more than 2.8 billion pounds of cheese per year,”
said Tourism Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney. “With an abundance of
cheese in the nation, it’s the perfect time to support local dairy
farmers by visiting a Wisconsin cheese shop and tasting Wisconsin’s
cheesy delicacies.”
Visit TravelWisconsin.com
to read more about Wisconsin cheeses and where you can find them.
About the Wisconsin Department of Tourism: The mission of the
Wisconsin Department of Tourism is to market the State as the Midwest's
premier travel destination for fun by executing industry-leading
marketing programs and establishing strategic partnerships. The
Department plays a significant role in generating greater economic
impact and jobs for Wisconsin. The portal for traveler information can
be found at: www.travelwisconsin.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005508/en/