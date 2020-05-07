Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Travel industry regaining confidence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 07:49pm EDT

The domestic tourism market, which sustained heavy damage from the novel coronavirus outbreak, turned in a respectable performance during the extended, five-day May Day holiday, tourism officials said.

A surge of travelers brought a welcome stream of revenue to attractions and the provinces where they are located.

Jiangxi province topped the earnings list at about 15.4 billion yuan ($2.17 billion) over the break, followed by Hunan at 14.1 billion yuan and Guangdong at 10.3 billion yuan.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said the holiday saw 115 million trips, generating 47.56 billion yuan in revenue.

People's desire to travel perked up as domestic traffic restrictions were eased, industry officials said.

Though dwarfed by the travel numbers and revenue generated during last year's four-day May Day holiday, during which 195 million trips were made, tourism operators see the recovery of tourism market as greatly significant.

Liang Jianzhang, co-founder of Trip.com Group, an online travel agency in Shanghai, said in an interview with the China Central Television that tourism operators are getting their confidence back thanks to encouraging signs from the market.

Self-driving tours are welcomed by travelers because of greater control over cleanliness, the flexibility of scheduling and privacy. Trip.com said its car reservations rose 10 percent over last year's holiday.

Special offers from hotels, airlines and travel agencies also stimulated wanderlust.

The average price of flights was 30 percent lower than during the holiday in 2019 and hotels have been putting on sales with average savings of 25 percent, according to Qunar, an online travel service in Beijing.

The number of travelers checking into hotels over the May Day holiday was 2.1 times higher than during the three-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday in early April, when more restrictions were in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The signs of recovery for the sector came after the strong and effective measures taken by government in curbing the epidemic as well as people's consensus in exercising self-protection when traveling, industry officials said.

The central government stressed that reservations were required before visiting to better control the flow of travelers. Domestic attractions also were directed to limit travelers' attendance to below 30 percent of their daily maximum visitor capacity during the holiday.

The instruction was strictly implemented, creating a safer travel environment. The China Tourism Academy reported that 77.4 percent of travelers visiting attractions under the reservations system rated their experience as positive.

Online travel services also allow travelers to book tickets to over 4,000 attractions nationwide, which helps avoid crowding and can redirect travel flows.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 23:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:03pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 1.51 percent
RE
07:59pNeiman Marcus's attempt to manage crushing debt undone by COVID-19
RE
07:55pJapan household spending falls in March as pandemic pain deepens
RE
07:49pGreen gas could power regional Queensland
PU
07:49pTravel industry regaining confidence
PU
07:44pCALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEV : Biomass Utilization Fund has $17 million to finance Tuolumne County businesses
PU
07:31pJapan's March real wages fall for first time in three months
RE
07:24pIOWA STATE REVOLVING FUND : SRF IUP Applications Now Being Accepted Electronically srf-iup@dnr.iowa.gov
PU
07:24pNet International Reserves as at end-April 2020
PU
07:19pALMONTY INDUSTRIES : is Interviewed by Oswald Salcher
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3OVINTIV INC. : ENCANA : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Zoom Video Communications, ..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Q1 Report 2020 pdf

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group