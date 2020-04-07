Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Travel slump could cost 25 million jobs - IATA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

Up to 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide due to the global travel slump.

That's according to the International Air Transport Association.

The estimate comes after global air travel fell 70% at the start of the second quarter.

In Europe it's even worse, with about 90% of flights not operating.

IATA says government support is needed urgently to stop carriers running out of cash.

Lufthansa may be just the latest to make its own arrangements.

Reuters sources say the German airline is hoping to raise large sums on debt and equity markets.

It's already held talks with Berlin over aid including loans from the state development bank.

The company will also shut down its low-cost unit, Germanwings.

That's a move unions view with alarm and suspicion:

(SOUNDBITE) (German) UFO GERMAN CABIN CREW UNION SPOKESMAN, NICOLEY BAUBLIES, SAYING:"This is a clear case of abuse of the corona crisis to push through a decision which was made long ago. They want to set an example to say 'if you don't obey you'll end up like Germanwings' which in fact has nothing to do with the situation at Germanwings. They can't do this at the expense of 1,400 people. They have to speak to their people and everybody has to go through this crisis together."

Other airlines have already raised money.

In March Singapore Airlines secured up to $13 billion underwritten by state fund Temasek.

Meanwhile Reuters sources say Air-France KLM is in talks over loans of up to $6.5 billion guaranteed by the French and Dutch governments.

Some investors see opportunity in the sector right now though.

Malaysia Airlines could be set for a takeover.

Private investor Golden Skies Ventures has bid $2.5 billion to take control of the ailing state carrier.

Despite the global crisis for the industry, it says it can return the company to profit within three years.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10pWeWork sues SoftBank after $3-billion tender offer falls through
RE
02:09pFormer Fed chief Bernanke sees bad year, no quick recovery
RE
02:08pIn apparent swipe at China, Pompeo calls for transparency in coronavirus fight
RE
02:08pU.S. treasury secretary to seek additional $250 billion for small business
RE
02:08pAPRIL 2020 BILL INSERT : Get Your Empty Containers Recycle Ready (Filebank)
PU
02:06pECB's Makhlouf says 'helicopter money' not the answer to coronavirus crisis
RE
02:02pFED REPORT : Small-Business Sector Highly Vulnerable to Coronavirus Crisis
DJ
02:01pWall Street gains on hopes of coronavirus slowdown
RE
02:00pOil dips on doubts over output cuts, crude glut woes
RE
01:56pTJX to furlough most of about 286,000 staff as stores stay shut amid pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group