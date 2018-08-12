TravelBank : Announces All-in-One Solution for Travel Managers

The leading all-in-one travel and expense platform adds BOBA feature, making life easier for executive assistants and travel managers

Today, TravelBank, the leading all-in-one travel and expense platform, announced the release of its Book on Behalf of Another, or BOBA, feature for desktop. The new feature will make it easier for executive assistants and travel managers to juggle booking and scheduling for multiple travelers at once.

According to The Economist, more business travelers are using apps and other online tools, like TravelBank, to book corporate travel. However, executives and companies planning group travel still prefer bookings to be managed by one trusted contact who is familiar with the corporate travel policies, can ensure the company is getting the best deal, and can organize travel booking expenses. This often falls on executive assistants or travel managers who are required to navigate through complex calendars, personal travel preferences, and unpredictable travel issues, all while multi-tasking the day-to-day demands of their job responsibilities. With the new Book on Behalf of Another feature, TravelBank will provide some relief for those tasked with this complicated task.

The Book on Behalf of Another feature empowers TravelBank users to:

Manage multiple calendars to book flight and hotel stay for team members

Create and manage multiple traveler profiles, including frequent flyer and loyalty program information

Reach out to TravelBank’s complimentary 24/7 personal travel concierge service, available by phone

TravelBank's mission is to deliver a delightful and complete travel and expense experience for every business user. Through Book on Behalf of Another, once a new traveler profile is created, the traveler’s information is saved in the dropdown list for ease of use on repeat bookings, saving time on the booking process. In the process, communication is streamlined by making all the information about a trip available and accessible to the person booking, while keeping the traveler informed along the way.

The focus on desktop for this new feature is no coincidence. After spending time with users who book travel for others on TravelBank, we found that all of them prefer using the TravelBank desktop app on the web to get the job done. Currently, 30 percent of our users book on behalf of another on TravelBank.

“I book and manage several executives’ complex travel schedules on my own. One of our executives traveled to more than 20 cities alone last month. Using TravelBank has simplified making last-minute changes, including late-night or early-morning requests,” said Maggie Wu, Business Associate at Lime. “Their travel concierge gives the support of a full team and the Book on Behalf of Another feature simplifies the process immensely.”

This announcement comes just a few months after the company announced a new hotel booking feature, LodgingX, and an analytics dashboard in May 2018.

Founded in 2016, TravelBank is a modern and easy-to-use, all-in-one travel and expense platform for companies of all sizes. In the last year, TravelBank has increased the number of new business users per month by 30x and is on track to have processed 1 million in expenses by the end of 2018. To learn more about TravelBank visit: https://travelbank.com/

About TravelBank

TravelBank is the leading all-in-one travel and expense platform for small-to-medium sized businesses, and uses a proprietary algorithm to predict travel costs and build budgets with real-time pricing. Designed for busy professionals, the app features a camera-first experience for tracking expenses on the fly, a curated travel bookings portal with special corporate rates for business travel, and an auto-rewards program that incentivizes employees to choose more cost-effective options.

