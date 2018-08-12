TravelBank : Announces All-in-One Solution for Travel Managers

Today, TravelBank,
the leading all-in-one travel and expense platform, announced the
release of its Book on Behalf of Another, or BOBA, feature for desktop.
The new feature will make it easier for executive assistants and travel
managers to juggle booking and scheduling for multiple travelers at once.
According to The
Economist, more business travelers are using apps and other online
tools, like TravelBank, to book corporate travel. However, executives
and companies planning group travel still prefer bookings to be managed
by one trusted contact who is familiar with the corporate travel
policies, can ensure the company is getting the best deal, and can
organize travel booking expenses. This often falls on executive
assistants or travel managers who are required to navigate through
complex calendars, personal travel preferences, and unpredictable travel
issues, all while multi-tasking the day-to-day demands of their job
responsibilities. With the new Book on Behalf of Another feature,
TravelBank will provide some relief for those tasked with this
complicated task.
The Book on Behalf of Another feature empowers TravelBank users to:
-
Manage multiple calendars to book flight and hotel stay for team
members
-
Create and manage multiple traveler profiles, including frequent flyer
and loyalty program information
-
Reach out to TravelBank’s complimentary 24/7 personal travel concierge
service, available by phone
TravelBank's mission is to deliver a delightful and complete travel and
expense experience for every business user. Through Book on
Behalf of Another, once a new traveler profile is created, the
traveler’s information is saved in the dropdown list for ease of use on
repeat bookings, saving time on the booking process. In the process,
communication is streamlined by making all the information about a trip
available and accessible to the person booking, while keeping the
traveler informed along the way.
The focus on desktop for this new feature is no coincidence. After
spending time with users who book travel for others on TravelBank, we
found that all of them prefer using the TravelBank desktop app on the
web to get the job done. Currently, 30 percent of our users book on
behalf of another on TravelBank.
“I book and manage several executives’ complex travel schedules on my
own. One of our executives traveled to more than 20 cities alone last
month. Using TravelBank has simplified making last-minute changes,
including late-night or early-morning requests,” said Maggie Wu,
Business Associate at Lime. “Their travel concierge gives the support of
a full team and the Book on Behalf of Another feature simplifies the
process immensely.”
This announcement comes just a few months after the company announced a
new hotel booking feature, LodgingX,
and an analytics dashboard in May 2018.
Founded in 2016, TravelBank is a modern and easy-to-use, all-in-one
travel and expense platform for companies of all sizes. In the last
year, TravelBank has increased the number of new business users per
month by 30x and is on track to have processed 1 million in expenses by
the end of 2018. To learn more about TravelBank visit: https://travelbank.com/
About TravelBank
TravelBank is the leading all-in-one travel and expense platform for
small-to-medium sized businesses, and uses a proprietary algorithm to
predict travel costs and build budgets with real-time pricing. Designed
for busy professionals, the app features a camera-first experience for
tracking expenses on the fly, a curated travel bookings portal with
special corporate rates for business travel, and an auto-rewards program
that incentivizes employees to choose more cost-effective options.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005023/en/