Travelers from Both Coasts Boost Atlanta Air Passenger Counts for Super Bowl LIII

ARC Found Passenger Increases up to 40 Percent Compared to 2018 Numbers

According to a new analysis by Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC), an influx of visitors will fly to Atlanta for the Super Bowl scheduled for February 3. ARC found that passengers from the Los Angeles area increased 31 percent and passengers from New England swelled by 40 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

Approximately the same number of visitors will take flights to Atlanta from each of the teams’ home markets, with Rams’ fans paying more for the longer trip. The average round-trip ticket price from Los Angeles to Atlanta was $718, while visitors flying from New England paid an average of $342.

“Average ticket prices in each market have not increased a significant amount year over year. Both sets of fans are willing to pay the same relative price premium,” said ARC’s Head of Analytics Scott Gillespie. “I’d say this ticket data looks a lot like a coin toss—each fan base is showing the same degree of commitment to support their team.”

The analysis was completed using the following parameters:

Tickets purchased through January 23 from U.S. travel agency locations and online travel agencies for flights between January 27 and February 10. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

Average ticket price compiled from tickets settled through ARC with Atlanta as the final destination.

Airports for the Los Angeles area included LAX, BUR, LGB and SNA. Airports for New England included BOS, PVD, MHT, PWM and BGR.

