Traveling While Staying Connected Just Got Better – DHI Telecom Acquires London-Based Tep Wireless

10/17/2018 | 12:43am CEST

DHI Telecom CEO Wallace Davis announced the acquisition of London-based Tep Wireless, a leader in mobile Wi-Fi rentals for U.K. and U.S. travelers. The Teppy rental program has taken off with travelers because of the simplicity of the system. The devices are delivered to users before their trip or can be picked up at various airports and major retailers in the U.K., such as Paddington’s in London. At the end of the trip, Teppy devices can be dropped off at airports or mailed with pre-paid postage. They are also featured on visitbritainshop.com, the official British Tourist Authority site.

“We tapped Tep Wireless for their well-developed international travel market. Our CloudSIM technology will improve Teppy coverage in 100+ destinations,” Davis said. “The combined companies will better cater to international travelers from the U.S. and globally; offering better and more competitive Wi-Fi products to leisure and corporate travelers.”

Simone Rigoni, CEO of Tep Wireless, will keep his leadership position, saying, “We’re very excited to be part of DHI. It will offer us incredible resources and reach to continue our global growth.”

DHI’s Sapphire mobile hotspots were originally designed for the military and Department of Defense (DoD). The company found continuous troop and supply deployments in war zones, made with little notice, were difficult for personnel to stay connected. The ways to get Wi-Fi service were burdensome. They involve purchasing SIM cards and local data plans each time they enter a new country. That’s why DHI launched the Sapphire mobile hotspot, which creates a secure 4G Wi-Fi hub that connects up to five laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Sapphire devices have coverage in 100+ countries with CloudSIM technology. No SIM cards. No roaming fees. No hassles.

DHI is a U.S. government telecommunications solutions provider, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Advanced Telecom concession, and Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command internet supplier. Sapphire hotspots have been gaining popularity with business travelers and with the acquisition of Tep Wireless, the market for vacation and corporate travelers expands immediately. For information on Sapphire hotspots and data plans, visit SapphireGo.com or ShopMyExchange.com. Like Sapphire, Teppy uses virtual-SIM technology. Travelers use Tep Wireless to access their personal internet connection anywhere, at any time, with pocket Wi-Fi. For more details, visit TepWireless.com.


© Business Wire 2018
