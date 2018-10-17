Traveling While Staying Connected Just Got Better – DHI Telecom Acquires London-Based Tep Wireless

DHI Telecom CEO Wallace Davis announced the acquisition of London-based
Tep Wireless, a leader in mobile Wi-Fi rentals for U.K. and U.S.
travelers. The Teppy rental program has taken off with travelers because
of the simplicity of the system. The devices are delivered to users
before their trip or can be picked up at various airports and major
retailers in the U.K., such as Paddington’s in London. At the end of the
trip, Teppy devices can be dropped off at airports or mailed with
pre-paid postage. They are also featured on visitbritainshop.com,
the official British Tourist Authority site.
“We tapped Tep Wireless for their well-developed international travel
market. Our CloudSIM technology will improve Teppy coverage in 100+
destinations,” Davis said. “The combined companies will better cater to
international travelers from the U.S. and globally; offering better and
more competitive Wi-Fi products to leisure and corporate travelers.”
Simone Rigoni, CEO of Tep Wireless, will keep his leadership position,
saying, “We’re very excited to be part of DHI. It will offer us
incredible resources and reach to continue our global growth.”
DHI’s Sapphire mobile hotspots were originally designed for the military
and Department of Defense (DoD). The company found continuous troop and
supply deployments in war zones, made with little notice, were difficult
for personnel to stay connected. The ways to get Wi-Fi service were
burdensome. They involve purchasing SIM cards and local data plans each
time they enter a new country. That’s why DHI launched the Sapphire
mobile hotspot, which creates a secure 4G Wi-Fi hub that connects up to
five laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Sapphire devices have coverage
in 100+ countries with CloudSIM technology. No SIM cards. No roaming
fees. No hassles.
DHI is a U.S. government telecommunications solutions provider, Army &
Air Force Exchange Service, Advanced Telecom concession, and Space and
Naval Warfare Systems Command internet supplier. Sapphire hotspots have
been gaining popularity with business travelers and with the acquisition
of Tep Wireless, the market for vacation and corporate travelers expands
immediately. For information on Sapphire hotspots and data plans, visit SapphireGo.com
or ShopMyExchange.com.
Like Sapphire, Teppy uses virtual-SIM technology. Travelers use Tep
Wireless to access their personal internet connection anywhere, at any
time, with pocket Wi-Fi. For more details, visit TepWireless.com.
