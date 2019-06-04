Log in
Travelport Worldwide : India's supporters flying high ahead of Cricket World Cup 2019

0
06/04/2019 | 06:10am EDT

The UK has welcomed global cricket fans for the World Cup which got underway last week. As a data-led travel business, we've been looking into the advanced flight booking data (made through GDS) to see which teams can expect the highest number of fans cheering them on in the United Kingdom during the tournament.

The cricket world cup is one of the top ten most watched sporting events in the world and runs from 30th May- 14th July. It has attracted a mass influx of cricket supporters to the UK from competing nations with overall flight bookings up by more than 45,000.

Here are some key stats for the tournament:

  • Overall, flight bookings to the United Kingdom have increased by +47,939, up +3.0%.
  • Out of the countries that are participating in the Cricket World Cup, the greatest growth in flight bookings to the United Kingdom has come from India (+17,505 growth in flight bookings, increase of +29.8%), South Africa (+2,654 growth in flight bookings, increase of +13.5%), Bangladesh (+1,565 growth in flight bookings, increase of +80.0%) and Pakistan (+1,449 growth in flight bookings, increase of +14.7%).
  • The countries that have seen the greatest fall in flight bookings to the United Kingdom are Sri Lanka (-586 drop in bookings, decrease of -14.7%) and Australia (-2,570 drop in bookings, decrease of -2.7%)

Cricket World Cup 2019

Countries Participating in the Tournament

Flight Booking Growth to the United Kingdom

(Tuesday 28 May 2019 to Tuesday 16 July 2019 vs previous year)

Rank

Origin

Vol. Increase

% Change

1

India

+17,505

+29.8%

2

South Africa

+2,654

+13.5%

3

Bangladesh

+1,565

+80.0%

4

Pakistan

+1,449

+14.7%

5

Afghanistan

+51

+30.0%

6

West Indies

+40

+0.7%

5

New Zealand

+36

+0.2%

8

Sri Lanka

-586

-14.7%

9

Australia

-2,570

-2.7%

This data is derived from Travelport's interpretation of relevant MIDT data. It reflects bookings made through GDS only. Additional bookings will have been made directly with airlines, which may or may not also have a GDS presence.

With two previous Cricket World Cup wins to its name and a hugely passionate supporter base, it's no surprise to see there has been a significant surge in flight bookings from India. Supporters based in South Africa, currently third in the ICC's men's ODI rankings, also appear optimistic about their chances of winning the tournament with the second highest number of travelling fans. While flight bookings from Australia are slightly down, with a large expatriate community already in the UK, booking volumes from Australia in excess of 90,000 for the period of the tournament and the team among the favourites to win, we're sure their supporters will be out in full force. We hope all supporters enjoy the event.

At Travelport, we will be working closely with our customers to ensure they are ready to handle the amplified booking volumes.

Disclaimer

Travelport Worldwide Limited published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 10:09:09 UTC
