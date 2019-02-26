Travelport Worldwide : extends contract with United Airlines to introduce NDC initiatives

ATLANTA, February 26, 2019:Travelport (NYSE:TVPT), a leading travel commerce platform, announced today that United Airlines will continue its long-standing relationship with Travelport into 2021 as part of a multi-year agreement. This agreement demonstrates a joint commitment to deliver customer support and solutions for the benefit of travelers and travel agents alike.

United has benefited already from Travelport's Rich Content and Branding merchandising solution by differentiating its offerings and dynamically distributing content across the globe. This tool allows customers to easily compare airline offerings and take advantage of United's comprehensive route network and improved customer experience. Both companies will continue to work together to enhance the delivery of United's product offering, including ancillaries and fare families, to agencies and corporations through Travelport's traditional ATPCO and API platforms, including deployment of United content made available consistent with IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC) standard.

'I'm delighted to announce that our relationship with United has been extended for a multi-year term. United has seen great success with our Rich Content and Branding solution and extended global reach,' said Damian Hickey, Travelport's Global Head of Air Travel Partners. 'We look forward to supporting United's growth, its dedication to providing better experiences for agencies and travelers worldwide and pioneering NDC solutions.'

'While direct volumes through our award-winning website and mobile app continue to grow, we want to be available across a variety of booking channels, and collaborating with Travelport helps us do that,' said Dave Bartels, Vice President of Pricing and Revenue Management at United Airlines. 'United is excited to be working together with Travelport on our NDC initiative to provide tailored content to our customers through the Travelport subscriber network, which will allow customers to better customize their travel with different amenities and experiences.'