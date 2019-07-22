Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trax gets $100 million funding, becomes Singapore's second unicorn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 09:54pm EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Warburg Pincus-backed image recognition technology firm Trax, a startup that counts Heineken and Nestle among its clients, said it has raised $100 million (80.2 million pounds) in its latest funding round, becoming Singapore's second unicorn.

Chinese private-equity firm Hopu Investments led the financing for the nine-year-old firm, Trax said in a statement.

"Trax will use this latest round of funding to further support the global expansion of the company and accelerate mass-market deployment of its retail solutions," the startup said, adding it hoped to increase its footprint in China.

The statement did not mention a valuation, but a source with direct knowledge of the deal said Trax was valued at $1.3 billion after the latest round.

The company is headquartered in Singapore, but does the majority of its research and development out of Israel.

Aided by lucrative grants and incentives, Singapore has been ramping up its efforts to attract high-tech firms and investors as it seeks to become Asia's top tech hub.

Backers of Trax, whose platform helps track products in stores and provides shelf management and analytics, include Boyu Capital, Investec and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Ahead of Trax's latest funding, research firm CB Insights named payments and ride-hailing firm Grab as Singapore's only unicorn, which are startups valued at $1 billion or over.

Trax, which has raised more than $350 million so far, is eyeing an IPO in the United States, its biggest market, in the next 18-24 months, its CEO and co-founder Joel Bar-El told Reuters in an interview last month.

The company plans to use funds for acquisitions and to finance the tiny cameras it fits in customers' stores to help track products.

(This story has been refiled to correct company description in paragraph 7)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEINEKEN -0.05% 100.05 Delayed Quote.29.60%
NESTLÉ 0.02% 102.62 Delayed Quote.28.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20pPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : Greenpeace actions ignorant grandstanding
PU
10:12pChina says needs arduous efforts to achieve 2019 industrial growth target
RE
10:00pNZCTU NEW ZEALAND COUNCIL OF TRADE UNIONS : Making work better – Fair Pay Agreements
PU
09:58pChina's new Nasdaq-style STAR Market plunges on second day of trading
RE
09:54pTrax gets $100 million funding, becomes Singapore's second unicorn
RE
09:54pOil prices ease as traders weigh Middle East tensions, demand
RE
09:52pHuawei's U.S. research arm slashes more than 70% of workforce
RE
09:40pTrump meets with tech CEOs on Huawei
RE
09:39pFTC TO ANNOUNCE $5 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH FACEBOOK AS EARLY AS THIS WEEK : sources
RE
09:30pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Strengthens Trust with Data Protection System
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2WH GROUP LTD : WH : U.S. farmers look past trade fears to cash in on China's hog crisis
3PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Resource Acquisition
4RBB BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019
5Magic Leap Set to Premiere Experimental, Spatial Computing Experience at SIGGRAPH 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group