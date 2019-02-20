Traxens : Gains Confidence of Tens of Top 500 Beneficial Cargo Owners

Traxens, expert in providing high-value data and services for the supply
chain industry, today announces that it signed several contracts with
some of the top 500 Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCO), including major
companies such as BASF. Under the terms of the agreements, Traxens
provides door-to-door data monitoring solutions for smart containers
supplied by partnering shipping lines.
BCOs are typically industrial companies importing and exporting large
volumes of goods in containers. Traxens’ customers operate in various
industries such as aeronautics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive
and foods. These firms require cutting-edge data monitoring systems for
easy and reliable management of stocks, actionable analytics and cost
reductions.
Traxens’ Supply Chain Diagnostic solution enables near real-time
monitoring with custom alerts through its web application Traxens-Hub or
direct back-end integration, as well as bespoke analysis of
transportation performance, thus enabling process optimization for
increased efficiency and cost reduction.
“Our technology offers the best cost-to-quality monitoring data and a
full-service model without the need to manage individual devices or
complex data reconciliation processes,” said Jacques Delort, managing
director of Traxens. “This recognition by the market is very important
to us and gives reassurance that we are on the right track to provide
the best data services for supply chain industry.”
“For BASF, increased visibility and on-time performance are key elements
in the end-to-end cargo flow. We tested Traxens’ smart containers and
were very happy with the additional insights this product provided us –
from the complete tracking of individual shipments to valuable data on
exceptions for root cause analytics and corrective measures,” said
Michael Dries, vice president, global logistics procurement, BASF SE.
Traxens services are avalaible from two of the world’s major shipping
lines: the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and CMA CGM. In order to
support the commercial roll-out of Traxens’ services, these shipping
lines have scheduled a massive installation plan over 100.000 Traxens
monitoring devices in the next 18 months.
Traxens will be present at TPM
2019, March 3-6 in Long Beach (California, USA), booth 22 and
meeting room 202B
About Traxens
Traxens
generates, collects, consolidates, enriches and transforms logistics
asset data into actionable insight. Our breakthrough
internet-of-big-things technology provides comprehensive, real-time
information for managing logistics assets anywhere in the world. Traxens
solutions digitally transform multi-modal supply chains, enabling
customers to reduce costs, optimize investments, comply with
environmental regulations and deliver premium services to their
customers.
For more information: www.traxens.com
