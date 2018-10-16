Log in
Tread water as Saudi tensions weigh

10/16/2018 | 06:05am CEST
Traders work at the trading floor of the Philippine Stocks Exchange, during the listing of San Miguel 30 billion pesos worth of preferred shares in Manila's Makati financial district

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets trod water on Tuesday amid mounting tensions between Saudi Arabia and the West over the disappearance of a Saudi journalist critical of Riyadh.

Oil prices edging higher on concerns over U.S.-Saudi Arabia tensions also weighed on investor sentiment.[O/R]

Philippine shares <.PSI> erased early losses to trade slightly higher, helped by food, beverage and tobacco stocks.

Lender BDO Unibank Inc gained 1.8 percent, while beverage and food maker Universal Robina Corp rose 2.6 percent.

"Prices are attractive, the market could take this as an opportunity to buy," said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst with RCBC securities.

"The decline in the market is huge year-to-date, so some players might be thinking that the headwinds are already braced in. It remains to be seen whether the market will close in the green."

Philippine shares had shed nearly 19 percent this year as of last close, making them the worst performing market in the region.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> rose as much as 0.4 percent with gains seen across sectors except financials and real estate.

Document management services provider Multifiling Mitra Indonesia surged 15.58 percent, while financing company Trust Finance Indonesia jumped 12.82 percent.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> were little changed, while Vietnam stocks <.VNI> climbed up to 0.7 percent.

Thai shares <.SETI> slipped on resumption of trade after a long weekend, with all sectors in negative territory except healthcare.

Property developer Central Pattana Pcl was the top drag on the index with a drop of 2.56 percent.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Chandini Monnappa
