Treadhunter and Dunlap & Kyle Co. partnership produces solution for distributors to increase internet sales

ATLANTA, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online consumer shopping behavior has been moving back to the local market for years now and this includes tire consumers. (This google trends chart shows the acceleration in “tire shop near me” searches). However, without good local e-commerce experiences available to consumers, local tire shops and their distributors can’t capitalize on this trend. Over 90% of independent tire shops have inadequate technology to appeal to online consumers. Treadhunter’s new local search marketplace solution solves this problem!



Google Trends graph illustrating consumer popularity of 'tire shops near me' search phrase





For years, national tire retailers have had a strangle hold on online consumers. With Treadhunter’s new local search marketplace solution and a 5000% increase in “tire shop near me” searches, distributors and tire shops partners have the opportunity to bring local consumers back to their sales channel.

After partnering with Treadhunter in 2018, the owner of King Wheel & Tire said, “I didn’t realize how many customers I was missing in my area until I signed up with Treadhunter. As more and more tire shoppers prefer this experience, it gives me confidence knowing my business is participating and succeeding in internet sales.”

Greg Spence, Treadhunter CEO, said, “In an era where manufacturers are selling direct to consumers and establishing their own distribution network, Treadhunter’s new local search marketplace solution is an unprecedented opportunity to level the playing field for distributors and tire shops.”

Designed in collaboration with Dunlap & Kyle Co., Inc. and aligned with online consumer behavior trends, Treadhunter’s new local search marketplace connects distributors and their tire shop customers with potentially millions of consumers in their territory. Once deployed, they can adapt to disruptive developments in the tire industry that might otherwise leave them behind.

About Treadhunter Inc.

Treadhunter Inc. is the premier national online tire marketplace ( www.treadhunter.com ) that connects thousands of neighborhood tire shops in 37 states directly to internet consumers.

For more discussion, see our Feb 18, 2019 Tirebusiness.com publication or contact:

Eric Berger

Director of Sales & Business Development – Treadhunter Inc.

(888) TIRES-55

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c723bad1-3d42-4727-b3bf-65a412cf46c4