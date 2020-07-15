Log in
Treasury Bill Auctions held on 15 July 2020

07/15/2020 | 05:56am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 2477418

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Date

Public Debt Department

15 July 2020

TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 15 JULY 2020

Maturity

Amount

Bids

Amount

Weighted Average Yield Rate

Offered

Received

Accepted (a)

(Days)

(Rs. Mn.)

(Rs. Mn.)

(Rs. Mn.)

(%)

Current Auction

Last Auction

91

5,000

19,950

4,000

4.65

5.08

LKA09120J162

182

5,000

28,921

4,000

4.75

5.18

LKA18221A158

364

19,500

69,160

21,500

4.91

5.32

LKA36421G167

Total

29,500

118,031

29,500

-

-

(a) The date of settlement is 17 July 2020

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 09:55:03 UTC
