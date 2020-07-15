Communications Department
Press Release
Issued By Date
Public Debt Department
15 July 2020
TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 15 JULY 2020
Maturity
Amount
Bids
Weighted Average Yield Rate
Offered
Received
Accepted (a)
(Days)
(Rs. Mn.)
(%)
Current Auction
Last Auction
91
5,000
19,950
4,000
4.65
5.08
LKA09120J162
182
28,921
4.75
5.18
LKA18221A158
364
19,500
69,160
21,500
4.91
5.32
LKA36421G167
Total
29,500
118,031
-
(a) The date of settlement is 17 July 2020
