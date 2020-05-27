Communications Department
Press Release
Issued By Date
Public Debt Department
27 May 2020
TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 27 MAY 2020
Maturity
Amount
Bids
Weighted Average Yield Rate
Offered
Received
Accepted (a)
(Days)
(Rs. Mn.)
(%)
Current Auction
Last Auction
91
8,000
24,300
6.69
6.71
LKA09120H281
182
6,000
19,700
11,068
6.82
6.83
LKA18220K274
364
16,000
22,682
10,932
6.93
LKA36421E287
Total
30,000
66,682
-
(a) The date of settlement is 29 May 2020
