Treasury Bill Auctions held on 27 May 2020

05/27/2020 | 06:23am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 2477418

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Date

Public Debt Department

27 May 2020

TREASURY BILL AUCTIONS HELD ON 27 MAY 2020

Maturity

Amount

Bids

Amount

Weighted Average Yield Rate

Offered

Received

Accepted (a)

(Days)

(Rs. Mn.)

(Rs. Mn.)

(Rs. Mn.)

(%)

Current Auction

Last Auction

91

8,000

24,300

8,000

6.69

6.71

LKA09120H281

182

6,000

19,700

11,068

6.82

6.83

LKA18220K274

364

16,000

22,682

10,932

6.93

6.93

LKA36421E287

Total

30,000

66,682

30,000

-

-

(a) The date of settlement is 29 May 2020

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 10:22:04 UTC
