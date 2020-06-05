Log in
06/05/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
Treasury Bill Notice

02 Jun 2020

N O T I C E

GOVERNMENT OF BELIZE TREASURY BILLS
ISSUE NUMBER 7/2020

Tenders are invited for an issue of Government of Belize Treasury Bills. The amount of the issue will be $83,200,000.00.

The Bills will be issued in denominations of $200, $1,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000, $200,000, $500,000, $1,000,000, $5,000,000, and $10,000,000 and will be repayable at par 91 days after issue. They will be issued on Wednesday, 8 July 2020 and will be redeemed on Wednesday, 7 October 2020.

Each tender must be for $200 or a multiple of $200 and must specify to five decimal places the amount, which is offered for each one hundred dollars face value of the Bills sought.

The Auction on the Central Securities Depository System (CSD) will be opened from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, 8 July 2020.

Successful tenders will be charged on the settlement date 8 July 2020 in the Automated Payment & Securities Settlement System of Belize (APSSS).

The Government of Belize reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all tenders in whole or in part.

CENTRAL BANK OF BELIZE

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Belize published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 21:05:06 UTC
