Press Release
Issued By Public Debt Department
Date 12 May 2020
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 12 May 2020
|
Series
|
|
08.65%2023A
|
|
09.00%2028A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period to Maturity
|
|
2 Years 8 Months
|
|
8 Years 2 Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
|
15 January 2023
|
|
01 July 2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN*
|
|
LKB00323A151
|
|
LKB01628G019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coupon Rate (p.a.)
|
|
8.65%
|
|
9.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs.mn)
|
|
30,000
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs.mn)
|
|
63,810
|
|
21,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)
|
|
30,000
|
|
5,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield Rate %
|
|
8.05
|
|
8.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Settlement
|
|
|
15 May 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
* International Securities Identification Number
|
|
|
