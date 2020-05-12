Log in
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 12 May 2020

05/12/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 22477418

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Public Debt Department

Date 12 May 2020

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 12 May 2020

Series

08.65%2023A

09.00%2028A

Period to Maturity

2 Years 8 Months

8 Years 2 Months

Date of Maturity

15 January 2023

01 July 2028

ISIN*

LKB00323A151

LKB01628G019

Coupon Rate (p.a.)

8.65%

9.00%

Amount Offered (Rs.mn)

30,000

20,000

Bids Received (Rs.mn)

63,810

21,645

Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)

30,000

5,605

Weighted Average Yield Rate %

8.05

8.85

Date of Settlement

15 May 2020

* International Securities Identification Number

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:39:13 UTC
