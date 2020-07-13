Log in
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 13 July 2020

07/13/2020 | 05:26am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka.

Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 22477418

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web:www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Public Debt Department

Date 13 July 2020

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 13 July 2020

Series

07.90%2022A

09.00%2026A

Period to Maturity

2 Years 5 Months

5 Years 7 Months

Date of Maturity

15 December 2022

01 February 2026

ISIN*

LKB00322L150

LKB01326B011

Coupon Rate (p.a.)

7.90%

9.00%

Amount Offered (Rs.mn)

25,000

15,000

Bids Received (Rs.mn)

87,341

24,762

Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)

25,000

15,000

Weighted Average Yield Rate %

5.47

6.57

Date of Settlement

15 July 2020

* International Securities Identification Number

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:25:07 UTC
