Communications Department
30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka.
Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 22477418
Fax: 2346257, 2477739
E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web:www.cbsl.gov.lk
Press Release
Issued By Public Debt Department
Date 13 July 2020
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 13 July 2020
|
Series
|
07.90%2022A
|
09.00%2026A
|
Period to Maturity
|
2 Years 5 Months
|
5 Years 7 Months
|
Date of Maturity
|
15 December 2022
|
01 February 2026
|
ISIN*
|
LKB00322L150
|
LKB01326B011
|
Coupon Rate (p.a.)
|
7.90%
|
9.00%
|
Amount Offered (Rs.mn)
|
25,000
|
15,000
|
Bids Received (Rs.mn)
|
87,341
|
24,762
|
Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)
|
25,000
|
15,000
|
Weighted Average Yield Rate %
|
5.47
|
6.57
|
Date of Settlement
|
15 July 2020
* International Securities Identification Number
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:25:07 UTC