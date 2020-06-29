Log in
Treasury Bond Issuance held on 29 June 2020

06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka.

Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 22477418

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web:www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Public Debt Department

Date 29 June 2020

Treasury Bond Issuance held on 29 June 2020

Series

07.90%2022A

07.80%2027A

Period to Maturity

2 Years 5 Months

7 Years 1 Month

Date of Maturity

15 December 2022

15 August 2027

ISIN*

LKB00322L150

LKB00827H156

Coupon Rate (p.a.)

7.90%

7.80%

Amount Offered (Rs.mn)

35,000

25,000

Bids Received (Rs.mn)

83,600

54,671

Amount Accepted (Rs.mn)

35,000

25,000

Weighted Average Yield Rate %

5.86

6.97

Date of Settlement

01 July 2020

* International Securities Identification Number

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:05 UTC
