Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Treasury Delists Former Honduran Money Launderer and Associated Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 01:25pm EDT
August 25, 2020

Individuals and Companies were Delisted Following the Successful Imposition of Sanctions

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) delisted one individual and five associated companies from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List).

Honduran money launderer Jaime Rolando Rosenthal Oliva (Jaime Rosenthal) (now deceased), Banco Continental S.A., Empacadora Continental S.A. de C.V., Inversiones Continental (Panama), S.A. de C.V., Inversiones Continental S.A. de C.V., and Inverciones Continental, U.S.A. Corp (IC USA) were designated by OFAC pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act) in October 2015. This designation was part of a larger U.S. government effort against the Honduras-based Rosenthal Money Laundering Organization (MLO), which included the indictment and arrest of its key members.

OFAC designated the leaders of the MLO, including Jaime Rosenthal, for playing a significant role in international narcotics trafficking by providing money laundering and other services to multiple Central American drug trafficking organizations and for providing material support to previously designated narcotics traffickers through their two primary money laundering conduits-Banco Continental and Empacadora Continental. Following OFAC's designation, Honduran authorities seized or took control over multiple entities and properties owned by the Rosenthal MLO, including Banco Continental and Empacadora Continental.

This delisting serves as a successful example of the ultimate goal of the Administration's use of sanctions as a tool-to bring about a positive change in behavior. The joint efforts by the U.S. and Honduran governments to isolate and disrupt the Rosenthal money laundering organization through sanctions, criminal prosecution, and regulatory intervention have crippled this network and its ability to launder drug proceeds.

Treasury commends the efforts of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, and the Government of Honduras on this case to defend the international financial system against abuse by drug traffickers, money launderers, and other illicit actors. In light of this successful disruption, OFAC has determined that the basis for designation of these entities no longer applies and they are no longer owned or controlled by the MLO. Similarly, after the original designations, Jaime Rosenthal passed away. As a result, Jaime Rosenthal and the five associated companies will be removed from OFAC's SDN List.

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property, which had been blocked solely as a result of these designations, are unblocked and all otherwise lawful transactions involving U.S. persons and these entities and individuals are no longer prohibited.

View identifying info on the individual and entities delisted today.

###

Use featured image
Off

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 17:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:33pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anaplan, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:31pVVC EXPLORATION : Announces New Private Placement
AQ
01:31pWerner Logistics Named a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider
GL
01:31pCOVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Processed Potatoes Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
BU
01:30pFERRELLGAS PARTNERS L P : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:29pALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES : Reveals Secrets Behind Reticle Size Design
PR
01:28pBOYUAN CONSTRUCTION : Announces Shareholder Approval and Completion of Going Private Transaction
AQ
01:27pROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against OneSpan Inc. – OSPN
BU
01:26pBOSCH : Power Tools Unveils New Thermal Camera, Providing Groundbreaking Thermal Analysis for Jobsites
BU
01:25pTreasury Delists Former Honduran Money Launderer and Associated Companies
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020
5VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group