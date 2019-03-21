Log in
Treasury Department Accuses North Korea of Evading U.S. Sanctions

03/21/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

By Kristin Broughton

North Korea continues to import petroleum and export coal in defiance of U.S. and United Nations sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday, as nuclear negotiations between the two countries remain stalled.

The Treasury Department said in an advisory that North Korea last year received at least 263 tanker deliveries of refined petroleum -- up to seven-and-a-half times the amount allowed under U.N. regulations -- through ship-to-ship transfers that took place at sea. The Treasury said North Korea has resumed exporting coal in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the southern coast of China.

As part of the advisory, Treasury added two Chinese companies to its sanction list: Dalian Haibo International Freight Co. Ltd. and Liaoning Danxing International Forwarding Co. Ltd., for operating in North Korea.

"The United States and our like-minded partners remain committed to achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea and believe that the full implementation of North Korea-related UN Security Council resolutions is crucial to a successful outcome," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.

A message seeking comment from Liaoning Danxing wasn't returned. Efforts to reach Dalian Haibo weren't successful.

The actions taken Thursday come less than a month after the collapse of talks between the two countries over freezing North Korea's weapons programs in exchange for sanctions relief.

Ships involved in illicit trades undertook extensive measures to conceal their actions, according to the Treasury's advisory. The actions included disabling automatic identification systems to hide their movements at sea. Some companies also painted over identifying numbers on their ships to obscure their identities.

The measures were designed to sidestep compliance systems used by the shipping industry, the Treasury said.

The agency encouraged firms involved with shipping-related transactions -- including insurance companies and financial institutions -- to research a ship's history, and investigate whether it has turned off its identification system near the Korean Peninsula.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

