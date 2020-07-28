Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Treasury Designates Key ISIS Financial Facilitators in the Middle East

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 02:11pm EDT
July 28, 2020

Washington - Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) financial facilitators located respectively in Syria and Turkey for providing financial support to ISIS. This action coincides with the thirteenth meeting of the Counter ISIS Finance Group (CIFG), which includes over 60 countries and international organizations, and plays a fundamental role in coordinating efforts to deny ISIS access to the international financial system and eliminate its sources of revenue.

'The Trump Administration continues to be fully committed to disrupting ISIS's financial activities and networks,' said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 'Together, with our CIFG partners, we must remain vigilant to ensure that the global remnants of this terrorist group do not regain a foothold.'

These individuals have been designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, which, among other things, targets those who commit acts of terrorism and those who have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of such acts and of persons previously designated under the E.O.

Faruq Hamud

Faruq Hamud has materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, ISIS, which was previously designated under E.O. 13224.

Faruq Hamud operated a branch of the Tawasul hawala in the al Hawl Internally Displaced Persons camp. This hawala served ISIS members and transferred payments for ISIS from outside Syria.

Housing upwards of 70,000 refugees, al-Hawl holds one of the largest concentrations of current and former ISIS members who continue to receive donations from ISIS supporters internationally. ISIS members receive these donations through multiple mechanisms that payout through the hawala system in the camp. A separate branch of the Tawasul hawala, located in Harim, Syria, was designated by Treasury in November 2019, coinciding with the last meeting of the CIFG.

'Adnan Muhammad Amin al-Rawi

'Adnan Amin Muhammad al-Rawi has materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, ISIS.

'Adnan Muhammad Amin al-Rawi was an ISIS facilitator in Turkey.

This designation builds on a series of Treasury actions dating to 2016 with the designation of ISIS finance emir Fawaz Muhammad Jubayr al-Rawi. Since then, Treasury has continued targeting other al-Rawi network members and their associated entities for providing critical financial and logistical support to ISIS.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of these targets that are in or come within the United States or the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC. OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all dealings by U.S. persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of blocked persons. In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the individual designated today may themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to an enforcement action.

Furthermore, any foreign financial institution that knowingly conducted or facilitated any significant transaction on behalf of individuals and entities designated today could be subject to U.S. correspondent account or payable-through account sanctions.

View identifying information related to today's announcement.

####

Use featured image
Off

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 18:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:41pTECTONIC FINANCIAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:41pValeo Pharma to Present at Wall Street Reporter's Livestream Conference on July 29, 2020
PR
02:41pSUNCREST BANK : July 28, 2020 - Suncrest Bank Second Quarter Earnings
PU
02:40pPAOG Acquires Revenue Generating Cannabis Cultivation Operation Developing Proprietary Cultivar For Medical Research
NE
02:37pADVISOR GROUP : Welcomes Richard Page To Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. As Managing Director In Healthcare Investment Banking Group
PR
02:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Eaton Corporation Plc | Technavio
BU
02:31pVELOCITY SOLUTIONS : Celebrates 25th Anniversary
BU
02:30pNIRI Virtual Chapter Elects 2020-21 Board of Directors
BU
02:30pPure Energy Minerals Provides Update
NE
02:29pAB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall St stumbles as stimulus talks loom; 3M, McDonald's disappoint

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group