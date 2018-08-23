Treasury Moves to Block New Yorkers' Path Around Cap on State Tax Deductions -- Update

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- The Treasury Department moved Thursday to block attempts by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to let taxpayers circumvent the new $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions.

Treasury's proposal would also pinch tax-credit programs that benefit private schools in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere, largely preventing taxpayers there from getting more money back than they contribute in donations.

The red-state programs and more recent blue-state counterparts, enacted this year, can turn payments limited by the new federal cap on state and local tax deductions into charitable contributions that don't hit the same limit. Under those programs, taxpayers making donations to nonprofits could get state tax credits up to 100% in exchange for their contributions, lowering their state tax bills and qualifying as charitable contributions on their federal tax returns.

Treasury's proposal blocks that strategy by requiring taxpayers to subtract the value of any state and local tax credits from their federal charitable deductions. That treats donations for state tax credits like tickets to charity galas, where donors claiming a tax deduction have to subtract the value of their surf-and-turf dinner from the contribution they made.

Taxpayers would be able to claim the full federal charitable deduction if the state tax credit was for 15% or less of the donation. They also wouldn't have to subtract any benefit they get from a state income-tax deduction for the donation.

The proposal doesn't distinguish between programs that predate the 2017 tax law and the new ones created this year by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"Congress limited the deduction for state and local taxes that predominantly benefited high-income earners to help pay for major tax cuts for American families," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. "The proposed rule will uphold that limitation by preventing attempts to convert tax payments into charitable contributions."

Until now, the Internal Revenue Service hasn't treated state tax credits received in exchange for donations like gala dinners and tote bags. Senior Treasury officials said extending this "quid pro quo" concept was the best way to use an existing legal principle to implement the new law as it was intended. An alternate approach, for example, could have declared that donations to state-affiliated nonprofits created under the new proposals would be treated as tax payments.

Treasury's proposal marks the administration's first formal response to the tumult in high-tax states over the $10,000 cap. Nationally, according to the Tax Policy Center, about 6% of households will pay more in taxes this year than they would have under the old tax law. Those tax increases are concentrated among high-income households in high-tax states, which tend to be represented by Democrats.

No Democrats in Congress voted for the tax law, and Democratic politicians have been trying to blunt its effect. However, the biggest beneficiaries of their proposals would be many of the same high-income households who Democrats said got a tax cut from Republicans that was too large. The top 1% of households would get more than half the benefit if Congress repealed the cap, according to the Tax Policy Center.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all passed laws allowing credit-for-donation programs to circumvent the cap. Lawmakers elsewhere, including California and Washington, D.C., have been considering similar ideas.

Without the new federal rules proposed Thursday, New York taxpayers giving money to specified state funds or charities can get an 85% credit against state income taxes. A New Yorker in the 37% federal tax bracket making a $10,000 donation could reduce his state liability by $8,500 and claim a federal charitable deduction worth $3,700. The state and the taxpayer would come out ahead -- and the federal government would lose revenue.

Under the Treasury proposal, the same taxpayer making a $10,000 contribution would save $8,500 on state taxes but would get a federal charitable deduction of only $1,500, which is worth $555 at the 37% tax rate. The taxpayer could also get a state tax deduction for the charitable contribution. In all, the taxpayer could be better off paying state taxes directly rather than making the donation, because the total benefit of $8,500 plus $555 plus any state tax deduction could turn out to be less than the $10,000 donation.

As Treasury officials wrote the rule, they faced pressure from Republican lawmakers and school-choice advocates who wanted to preserve their programs, many of which direct money to private schools.

Until this year, the programs giving a 100% state tax credit generally didn't create a federal tax advantage. Taxpayers were simply turning deductible state taxes into deductible charitable contributions, letting them determine how their state taxes were used without changing their federal tax bill.

The exception was high-income taxpayers who paid the alternative minimum tax, which disallows state tax deductions.

The new cap that takes effect this year changed the math significantly, and taxpayers in Alabama, Georgia, Arizona, South Carolina and elsewhere could turn nondeductible state taxes into deductible charitable contributions.

With a 100% credit, a $10,000 donation could yield state tax savings of $10,000 plus federal tax savings of as much as $3,700. Tax advisers, seeing the opportunity, urged their clients to donate to state funds, and tax-credit programs in Alabama and Georgia reached their legal limit on the statewide amount of credits within days.

Under Treasury's proposal, those taxpayers would have to subtract the full state tax credit from their charitable contribution and thus get no net benefit. That puts most of them back where they were in 2017.

Treasury's rule wouldn't affect New York's other major attempt to work around the cap, an optional payroll tax that shifts the state and local tax deduction from individuals who can no longer fully take it to businesses that can. Businesses have been skeptical about that idea.

And the polarized fight between Democratic states and a Republican Congress will go on, in the midterm campaigns and in lawsuits.

"If these high-tax governors and state legislators are truly concerned about their constituents, they should take the revenue windfall from tax reform and a stronger economy and pass it on to their taxpayers rather than pocket it in their state capitols," said Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

