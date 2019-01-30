Treasury Prices Weaken Ahead of Fed Meeting

By Akane Otani

U.S. government bond prices inched lower Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was at 2.724%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.712% Tuesday.

Yields, which rise as bond prices fall, drifted higher as U.S. stock futures jumped and an ADP report showed better-than-expected private payroll gains for January. Strong economic data tends to soften demand for Treasurys, as their fixed payments look more attractive when the growth outlook seems shakier.

With the Fed widely expected to hold short-term interest rates steady, analysts say many traders will focus on officials' comments on the path of future rate increases.

The Fed announcement "takes place against the backdrop of an economy that isn't showing any inflationary pressure, and where consumer confidence levels are likely to be feeling the effects of the U.S. government shutdown," said Michael Hewson, chief analyst at CMC Markets, in an email. That raises the possibility of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell striking a cautious tone in his post-meeting press conference.

Fed officials have hinted in public comments over the past few weeks that they are leaning toward leaving rates unchanged for some time, based on uncertainty around the global outlook. That has helped ease some of the selling pressure on Treasurys, whose yields had hit multiyear highs in the fall when robust economic data raised fears that the Fed could accelerate its pace of interest-rate increases.

Recent economic indicators have been more mixed. While the labor market has appeared to hold up, housing data, in particular, have disappointed investors. A report Wednesday showed pending home sales for December fell 2.2% from the month prior, missing economists' expectations for a 0.5% rise.

