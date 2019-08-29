Log in
Treasury Proposes Guidance Clarifying Tax Consequences of Libor Transition

08/29/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

By Kate Davidson

The Treasury Department issued proposed guidance Wednesday clarifying the tax consequences of eliminating the London interbank offered rate, a move that could help ease the transition to a new reference rate.

Under the new guidance, the Treasury said changes to existing financial instruments that switch from Libor to another alternative rate wouldn't qualify as a "taxable event" under IRS rules.

The move is expected to allay private-sector concerns over whether such changes would trigger an income tax gain or loss.

Libor is slated for replacement in 2021 after a manipulation scandal. Financial firms will need to amend trillions of dollars of contracts for existing financial instruments, including credit cards, derivatives and corporate loans, to a new "risk-free rate" benchmark.

A working group of regulators and banks, known as the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, in an April letter warned that "concerns and uncertainty about whether such modifications may trigger taxable events will likely slow down this process and, as a consequence, lead to market disruption if the transition away from [interbank offered rates] occurs in a rushed and disorderly manner."

The group in 2017 designated the secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR, as its preferred benchmark, though companies have been slow to transition to the new rate.

In July, the group proposed to use a new benchmark designed by the Federal Reserve for adjustable-rate mortgages, marking another step in efforts to replace Libor. The Treasury also said last month it was considering floating-rate notes linked to SOFR, which is based on the cost of borrowing overnight using U.S. government debt as collateral.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

