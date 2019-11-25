Log in
Treasury Rally Threatens to Erase November Yield Rise

11/25/2019 | 01:40pm EST

By Matt Wirz

Yields on U.S. government bonds slid Monday, extending a decline that has all but wiped out the jump in Treasury yields during the first half of November.

The recent drop comes as share prices are rising, showing a divergence in risk perception between bond and stock markets. Bond yields fall when prices rise, and demand for Treasurys tends to decline when stocks are rising and investors see less need for the relative safety of government debt.

The bull run that is pushing equity prices close to record highs might be what's bolstering the Treasury market, said Jim Vogel, interest-rate strategist at FHN Financial. When stock valuations reach lofty heights at year-end, fund managers look for ways to lock in their gains and that "creates a need to buy more insurance by purchasing longer-dated Treasurys," he said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note declined to 1.759% from 1.765% on Friday and a recent high of 1.942% on November 8, according to data from Tradeweb.

The 10-year yield had risen as high as 1.790% early Monday -- after China announced intellectual-property protections and bolstered hopes of a compromise in U.S.-Chinese trade conflict -- before sliding sharply when U.S. markets opened.

The rally in Treasurys could reflect year-end rebalancing by portfolio managers, but it might also indicate the intellectual-property announcement won't be enough to forestall tariff increases scheduled for next month, said John Roberts, interest-rate strategist at NatWest Markets.

Rising demand for medium and long-term Treasury bonds increases the risk that long-term yields will fall below those of short-term debt, a phenomenon known as an inverted yield curve that often presages a decline in economic activity. The difference between 10-year bond yields and two-year yields declined to 0.14% in recent trading from 0.269% November 8, according to data from Tradeweb.

The decline in government bond rates is boosting bond issuance by corporations looking to lock in low debt costs.

The sale of new high-yield bonds in the U.S. hit a recent record of $17.6 billion in the week ending November 22, up from $12.55 billion the previous week and almost three times the weekly average of $5.35 billion this year, according to data from LevFin Insights, a Fitch Solutions service. It was the highest weekly total in at least three years.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com

