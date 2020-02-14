Log in
Treasury: Sales, Use and Withholding Tax Annual Return Deadline in Two Weeks

02/14/2020 | 12:32pm EST
Contact:
See contact information below.

Feb. 14, 2020

With two weeks left until all Sales, Use and Withholding (SUW) Tax annual returns are due, the Michigan Department of Treasury is encouraging eligible business taxpayers to consider using the new SUW Tax EZ Annual Return (Form 5801 EZ).

Business taxpayers with less than $10 million in gross receipts and no allowable deductions or exemptions can file the new SUW Tax EZ Annual Return. This form is available exclusively through Michigan Treasury Online and requires about one-third of the information when compared to the standard SUW Tax annual return.

To date, more than 42,200 business taxpayers have opted to use the new SUW Tax EZ Annual Return, accounting for more than half of SUW Tax annual returns e-filed to date.

'Our new SUW Tax EZ Annual Return option requires less time, less taxpayer information and is completely paperless,' said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees Treasury's Tax Administration programs. 'Michigan Treasury Online makes filing returns and paying your business taxes easy. If you meet the criteria, take advantage of this new EZ form.'

To use the new SUW EZ Form, go to www.michigan.gov/mtobusiness and create a Michigan Treasury Online account. No personally identifiable or sensitive information will be required.

Business taxpayers will need their Treasury business account number and sales, rental and payroll records for the tax year to use the new SUW Tax EZ Annual Return.

All business taxpayers are required to submit their SUW Tax annual returns by Feb. 28.

For more information about Michigan's business taxes, go to www.michigan.gov/taxes or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.

###

Press Contacts: Danelle Gittus or Ron Leix, Treasury Public Information Officers, at 517-335-2167

Subscribe to Treasury Press Releases

Disclaimer

State of Michigan published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 17:31:04 UTC
