Treasury Says Coronavirus Impact on Compliance Could Be a Mitigating Factor in Sanctions Cases

04/22/2020 | 01:58pm EDT

By Mengqi Sun

The U.S. Treasury Department said it would weigh the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on companies' ability to comply with sanctions as it evaluates possible enforcement actions.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which administers and enforces U.S. trade and economic sanctions, issued a notice this week acknowledging that some companies may need to temporarily reassign sanctions compliance resources if they face technical or personnel challenges due to the pandemic.

The reallocation of such resources could weaken a company's sanctions compliance efforts, such as its ability to vet business partners or customers and conduct in-person audits.

OFAC encouraged individuals and companies to tell the agency about pandemic-related compliance concerns such as possible delays in meeting deadlines associated with regulatory requirements.

If a sanctions violation occurs during the pandemic, the Treasury said it would take the coronavirus into consideration when it assesses possible fines or other actions. It would evaluate resource issues on a case-by-case basis, according to the notice.

The pandemic has upended compliance departments across industries as companies have moved to remote working and sought to navigate the economic fallout from the virus.

OFAC's guidance acknowledges that management may now have greater risks that are higher on their priority list, and that they may need to move compliance specialists to other tasks "to put out the fire," said Timothy O'Toole, leader of the white-collar defense practice group at law firm Miller & Chevalier Chartered.

"For OFAC to affirmatively come out and say that, and that their enforcement actions would acknowledge that, it's pretty helpful," said Mr. O'Toole, who advises companies on compliance issues.

Companies usually spend a lot of time and resources ensuring that no sanctioned parties are involved in mergers and acquisitions transactions or financing deals during normal times.

"Given the economic challenges and the time crunch put on the companies that would potentially need a deal to survive, if it turns out a sanctioned-party is involved, and you tried your best to figure out...that's going to be taken into account," Mr. O'Toole said.

The level of leniency granted to organizations is still limited. "OFAC is not saying they are excusing the violation, or finding things violative not violative," said Adam M. Smith, a partner at law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

Write to Mengqi Sun at mengqi.sun@wsj.com

