Treasury Yields Dip, Stock Markets Regain Ground -- Update

By Quentin Webb

The rally in U.S. government bonds broke fresh ground, with the yield on benchmark 10-year debt briefly falling close to the 1% mark after a week of steep stock-market selloffs and escalating bets on interest-rate cuts.

But yields retraced some of their early declines by late Monday morning in Hong Kong, as some stock markets perked up. The yield on the 10-year Treasury stood at 1.103%, after earlier dropping to as low as 1.031%.

The higher level was still below its record-low settling price from Friday of 1.127%. The recent rally reflects investors' intense demand for safer assets and mounting conviction that the Federal Reserve will move quickly to cut interest rates. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Friday that the central bank was prepared to cut rates to cushion the economy against the effects of the spreading coronavirus.

After a week in which the Dow industrials posted their steepest weekly decline since the financial crisis, and several markets fell into correction territory, stocks found a stronger footing.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong gained 0.8%, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan added 1.1%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia trimmed earlier losses to stand 0.8% lower. In China, the Shanghai Composite surged 2.7%.

S&P 500 futures were 0.9% higher, suggesting U.S. stocks could also advance later in the day.

Write to Quentin Webb at quentin.webb@wsj.com