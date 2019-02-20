Treasury Yields Drift Higher After Fed Minutes

By Akane Otani

U.S. Treasury prices drifted lower Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting showed central bankers were divided on whether they would have to raise interest rates later this year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.652%, compared with 2.645% Tuesday.

Yields, which rise as bond prices fall, wobbled in a narrow range overnight as global stocks mostly nudged higher. They then inched above the flatline after the release of minutes from the Fed's Jan. 29-30 meeting.

On one hand, Fed officials acknowledged the economic outlook had become more uncertain since their previous meeting and that upward pressures on inflation looked more muted than they did last year. That is generally supportive of Treasurys, whose fixed payments are worth less when inflation rises.

But the minutes also showed many officials believed it was "not yet clear" what adjustments to short-term interest rates would be necessary over the rest of the year. That leaves open the possibility of the Fed resuming its rate-increase campaign later this year, something that could renew pressure on both bonds and stocks, said Jon Hill, fixed-income strategist at BMO Capital Markets, in an email.

Bonds and stocks rallied last month after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was done raising interest rates for now, given the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economic outlook.

Treasury yields have largely drifted along since then, with the yield on the two-year note settling at 2.502% Wednesday, compared with 2.500% Tuesday's level and 2.496% at the end of 2018. Yields on shorter-term debt tend to be sensitive to changes in expectations about the path of Fed policy, falling when traders price in lower short-term rates and rising when traders believe the central bank will tighten monetary policy.

Now, analysts are grappling with uncertainty over which direction the Fed will take with its next rate move. Federal-funds futures, used by traders to place bets on the course of monetary policy, on Wednesday showed a 12% chance of the Fed lowering rates by year-end, up slightly from before the minutes and up from 3% one month ago, according to CME Group.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com