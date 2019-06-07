Log in
Treasury Yields Fall to Fresh 2019 Lows After Weak Jobs Data

06/07/2019 | 10:13am EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond yields fell to fresh 2019 lows Friday after the Labor Department said the economy added fewer jobs in May than economists had expected.

The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which tend to move with investors' expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate policy, fell to a recent 1.785%, according to Tradeweb, from 1.880% before the report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.060% from 2.105% before the report.

Investors watch the 10-year Treasury yield as a barometer for the health of the economy because it helps set borrowing costs for everything from mortgages to corporate loans. It tends to fall when investors are worried about the economy, so its retreat from multiyear highs has rattled markets.

The economy added 75,000 jobs in May, marking the 104th consecutive month of gains, but pulled back from two months of solid hiring, the Labor Department said Friday. The jobless rate held steady at 3.6%, a near 50-year low. Economists in a Wall Street Journal survey had forecast a gain of 180,000 jobs.

"The Fed's got to take notice of this," said Larry Milstein, head of Treasury trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. The decline in two-year yields suggests "you're pricing in multiple easings in a short time."

The drop in the two-year yield puts it close to half a percentage point below the lower end of the current range of the Fed's benchmark overnight rate of 2.25%-2.5%, which is a strong sign that investors are expecting the central bank to lower interest rates more than once in coming months.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

