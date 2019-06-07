Treasury Yields Fall to Fresh 2019 Lows After Weak Jobs Data

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond yields fell to fresh 2019 lows Friday, after the Labor Department said the economy added fewer jobs in May than economists had expected.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped to 2.085%, its lowest closing level since September 2017, from 2.124% Thursday. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to move with investors' expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate policy, settled at 1.853%, down from 1.881% Thursday.

Yields declined after the Labor Department said the economy added 75,000 jobs in May, marking the 104th straight month of gains, but one of the weakest since the recession ended. The jobless rate held steady at 3.6%, a near 50-year low. Economists in a Wall Street Journal survey had forecast a gain of 180,000.

"The Fed's got to take notice of this," said Larry Milstein, head of Treasury trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. The decline in two-year yields suggests "you're pricing in multiple easings in a short time."

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central-bank policy, late Friday showed greater-than 50% odds that the Fed will cut rates three times or more by the end of the year, according to CME Group data. That is up from less than 1% a month ago.

The drop in the two-year yield puts it close to a half percentage point below the lower end of the current range of 2.25% to 2.5% for the Fed's benchmark overnight rate. The decline in short-term bond yields is another sign that investors are expecting the central bank to lower interest rates more than once in coming months.

The Labor Department data also showed the pace of wage gains slowed to 3.1% in May from 3.2% the month before, a sign inflationary pressures remain muted. Inflation poses a threat to the value of bonds' fixed payments.

Inflation expectations have fallen sharply in recent weeks. The bond market's proxy for the expected average rate of inflation for the next 10 years -- the gap between yields on Treasury inflation-protected securities and conventional U.S. government debt maturing 10 years from now -- stood Friday at about 1.7%, down from about 2% in late April.

Because trade tensions have been an important factor behind the decline in bond yields and the rise in expectations for lower interest rates, Fed officials may be reluctant to shift policy with the issue still unresolved, said Gautam Khanna, a bond manager with Insight Investments.

Instead, central bankers will be examining economic data for signs that the economic deceleration will be more than a transitory move, Mr. Khanna said.

"We'd need to see material weakness in underlying data for them to change their policy stance," he said.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com