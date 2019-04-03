Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Treasury Yields Higher After Upbeat Data Outside U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 11:26am EDT

By Akane Otani

Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after data from China and the eurozone increased investors' optimism about the global economy.

Bond yields, which rise as prices fall, jumped overnight after a report showed activity in China's services sector accelerated at the fastest pace in 14 months. Meanwhile, surveys of purchasing managers pointed to a rebound in March for Germany, Europe's largest economy.

Those readings helped offset some underwhelming data on U.S. private payrolls and services-sector growth, keeping the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury higher on the day, at a recent 2.512%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.478% Tuesday.

"Really, it's not too much of a surprise since warning signs of stagnating growth have been flashing over the past few weeks," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*Trade, in emailed comments.

Yields tend to advance when investors are betting on economic growth picking up. Pessimism about the health of the world economy sent the 10-year Treasury yield tumbling to its lowest since December 2017 last month, although yields have since bounced off those lows.

Wednesday's relatively mixed streak of U.S. data raises the stakes for traders ahead of Friday, when the Labor Department will release its monthly employment report.

The labor market has been a relative point of strength in the U.S. economy for the last several years, although February's report pointed to a much sharper-than-expected slowdown in hiring.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aChina has not escalated canola seed dispute with Canada - Ottawa
RE
11:36aTanzania charges Vodacom Tanzania MD with economic crimes -court documents
RE
11:36aHopes for U.S.-China trade, softer Brexit lift shares for fifth day
RE
11:31aHopes for U.S.-China trade, softer Brexit lift shares for fifth day
RE
11:27aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Atlanta Area Employment – February 2019
PU
11:27aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Chicago Area Employment — February 2019
PU
11:26aTreasury Yields Higher After Upbeat Data Outside U.S.
DJ
11:22aESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : EFSF raises 3 billion in new 16-year bond
PU
11:17aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Notice to members - Petition 0282/2011 by M. L. (Spanish), on alleged discrimination as regards the payment of taxes in Spain - PE 472.162v05-00 - Committee on Petitions
PU
11:17aCMA CGM : Ecuador ISPS Terminal Surcharge Update (import/export)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
4APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : software under scrutiny as Ethiopia prepares crash report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About