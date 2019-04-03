Treasury Yields Higher After Upbeat Data Outside U.S.

By Akane Otani

Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after data from China and the eurozone heightened investors' optimism about the global economy.

Bond yields, which rise as prices fall, jumped overnight after a report showed activity in China's services sector accelerated at the fastest pace in 14 months. Meanwhile, surveys of purchasing managers pointed to a rebound in March for Germany, Europe's largest economy.

Those readings helped offset some underwhelming data on U.S. private payrolls and services-sector growth, keeping the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury higher on the day, at 2.517%, compared with 2.478% Tuesday.

"Really, it's not too much of a surprise since warning signs of stagnating growth have been flashing over the past few weeks," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*Trade, in emailed comments.

Yields tend to advance when investors are betting on economic growth picking up. Pessimism about the health of the world economy sent the 10-year Treasury yield tumbling to its lowest since December 2017 last month, although yields have since bounced off those lows.

Wednesday's relatively mixed streak of U.S. data raises the stakes for traders ahead of Friday, when the Labor Department will release its monthly employment report.

The labor market has been a relative point of strength in the U.S. economy for the last several years, although February's report pointed to a much sharper-than-expected slowdown in hiring. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are expecting Friday's report to show the pace of hiring picked up in March and the unemployment rate staying unchanged at 3.8%.

