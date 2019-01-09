Treasury Yields Hold Below 2018 Highs as Rate Doubts Mount

By Akane Otani and Daniel Kruger

U.S. government-bond prices fell but finished off their lows Wednesday after a number of Federal Reserve officials expressed further caution about the pace of future rate increases.

Treasurys have weakened over the past few days as optimism around the U.S.'s and China's trade talks has spurred a recovery in the stock market, diminishing demand for the safety of government debt. Still, bond yields ended the day well off their session highs, thanks in part to Fed officials' comments on the 2019 rate path.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.728%, compared with 2.716% Tuesday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans, who in the past has been a strong supporter of tightening U.S. monetary policy, suggested Wednesday that the central bank has room to pause before adjusting monetary policy this year.

"Because inflation is not showing any meaningful sign of heading above 2% in a way that would be inconsistent with our symmetric inflation objective, I feel we have good capacity to wait" before changing monetary policy, Mr. Evans said in prepared remarks. The 10-year Treasury yield fell afterward.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic echoed Mr. Evans's remarks, as did minutes from the Fed's December meeting, which showed officials believed there would be a "relatively limited amount" of future rate increases.

The series of comments added to traders' doubts about how the Fed will navigate rate increases this year. The central bank raised short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in December. Although it managed to carry through its plans for four rate increases in 2018, some analysts have questioned whether the Fed will be able to deliver more rate rises this year, given volatile financial markets and growing pessimism about the global economy.

Central bankers' messaging "further confirms that the Fed is concerned about raising rates too quickly moving forward," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, who added that the Fed minutes "should signal to markets that perhaps we're nearing the end of this rate hiking campaign."

Recent data have shown manufacturing activity slowing around the world. In another warning sign, the World Bank on Tuesday cut its forecasts for global growth in 2019 and 2020, pointing to volatile markets, trade tensions and a weaker-than-expected rebound among commodity exporters.

The gloomier global outlook has kept both Treasury yields and stocks under pressure. While the 10-year Treasury yield is up for the year, it remains well off the 3% mark that it hit last year. The 10-year yield, used as a reference rate for everything from mortgage rates to auto loans, tends to rise when investors expect higher growth and inflation and retreat when they have a more pessimistic view of the economy.

Even traditionally hawkish forecasters on Wall Street have begun to roll back their forecasts for Treasury yields.

Economists at Goldman Sachs said Tuesday that benchmark Treasury yields may have reached their highs for this economic cycle. They predict the yield on 10-year Treasury note will end 2019 at 3%, below the multiyear high of 3.232% reached in November.

Because investors' appetite for risk appears to have waned in recent months, Fed officials and central bankers around the world are likely to adopt a more cautious tone in their efforts to adopt more traditional monetary policies, Goldman economists said.

Goldman isn't alone; Bank of America recently lowered its 2019 forecast for the yield on 10-year Treasurys to 3% and is predicting the Fed will raise rates two more times this year. Janney Montgomery Scott said the Fed could halt its rate increases, given the broker-dealer's belief that the credit cycle is turning and that intermediate-to-longer-term interest rates have likely peaked.

Federal-funds futures, used by traders to place bets on the course of monetary policy, late Wednesday showed the market pricing in a 19% chance of the Fed raising rates at least once by year-end, according to CME Group. That is down from 51% one month ago.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com