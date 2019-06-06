Treasury Yields Move Higher

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond prices moved lower Thursday, led by declines in shorter-term debt, one day ahead of a much-anticipated jobs report.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.124%, compared with 2.119% Wednesday. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Meanwhile, the yield on the two-year Treasury note climbed to 1.881% from 1.839%, shrinking the gap with the 10-year yield, which has been expanding recently.

Even as the 10-year yield has declined in recent sessions, the two-year yield has fallen further. That has made one part of the so-called yield curve steeper as investors grow more confident that the Federal Reserve will soon start cutting interest rates. Changes in monetary policy typically have a more direct impact on short-term Treasury notes than on longer-term bonds.

While there has been a trend toward a steeper yield curve, "you've definitely seen market participants willing to take the opposite side of that today," said Michael Lorizo, a senior trader at Manulife Asset Management.

Thursday's moves came as investors were met with a large batch of economic data that don't typically have a major impact on the bond market.

A day after a disappointing private-sector jobs report, new Labor Department data showed that the number of Americans seeking unemployment assistance remains at historically low levels. At the same time, other government data showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April, while improvement in U.S. worker productivity in the first quarter was a little less robust than initially estimated.

Friday will bring more significant data. When the Labor Department releases its employment report for May, economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal anticipate it will show the U.S. economy added 180,000 jobs in the month, compared with 263,000 in April. They also expect average hourly earnings will have increased 0.3% from the previous month, compared with a 0.2% increase in April.

Investors are paying close attention to the labor market because signs of weakness could buttress their expectations that the Fed will cut rates as soon as this month, while continued strong data could undercut that view.

Mirroring other central banks that have at least opened the door to easing monetary policies to combat weaker global growth in recent months, the European Central Bank on Thursday left interest rates unchanged, while several officials raised the prospect of rate reductions.

At a news conference, ECB President Mario Draghi said "No" when asked whether the ECB's next move was more likely to be a rate increase than a cut. That marked a shift from the ECB's previous efforts to prepare investors for an end to years of stimulus policies.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com