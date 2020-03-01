Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Treasury Yields Near 1% as Asian Markets Open Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 09:25pm EST

By Quentin Webb

The rally in U.S. government bonds broke fresh ground, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year debt dropping to as low as 1.031%, after a week of steep stock-market selloffs and escalating bets on interest-rate cuts.

By midmorning Hong Kong time Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was 1.051%. That was significantly lower that its record-low settling price from Friday, of 1.127%. The recent rally reflects investors' intense demand for safer assets and escalating bets that the Federal Reserve will move quickly to cut interest rates. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Friday that the central bank was prepared to cut rates to cushion the economy against the effects of the spreading coronavirus.

After a week in which the Dow industrials posted their steepest weekly decline since the financial crisis, and several markets fell into correction territory, stocks were again under pressure.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong stood 0.2% lower in early trading, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.4%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia fell 2.8%. However S&P 500 futures were marginally higher, suggesting U.S. stocks could enjoy a stronger session later.

Write to Quentin Webb at quentin.webb@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.39% 25409.36 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
HANG SENG -2.70% 26113.1 Real-time Quote.-7.37%
NASDAQ 100 0.30% 8461.834492 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.01% 8567.367588 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
NIKKEI 225 -3.67% 21142.96 Real-time Quote.-7.22%
S&P 500 -0.82% 2954.22 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.29% 6359.5 Real-time Quote.-0.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
09:25pTreasury Yields Near 1% as Asian Markets Open Lower
DJ
07:54pAsian markets extend falls as coronavirus spreads
RE
07:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures resume coronavirus rout
RE
04:14pCorrection to Health-Care Stocks Article
DJ
10:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Scrambles to Harden Virus Defenses
DJ
04:11aEgypt issues new rules on buying treasury stocks in bid to support market
RE
02/29The Week That Wiped $3.6 Trillion Off the Stock Market
DJ
02/29The Week That Wiped $3.6 Trillion Off the Stock -2-
DJ
02/29Health Care Stocks Aren't Alone in Getting a Coronavirus Boost
DJ
02/29MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG C&T : Heavy receives order to build three shuttle tankers
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. : NXP Semiconductors Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Due to Potential Impac..
4Oil bounces from multi-year lows as hopes of OPEC+ cut, stimulus offset virus impact
5CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : CICC Plans to Apply for Shanghai IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group