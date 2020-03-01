Treasury Yields Near 1% as Asian Markets Open Lower

By Quentin Webb

The rally in U.S. government bonds broke fresh ground, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year debt dropping to as low as 1.031%, after a week of steep stock-market selloffs and escalating bets on interest-rate cuts.

By midmorning Hong Kong time Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was 1.051%. That was significantly lower that its record-low settling price from Friday, of 1.127%. The recent rally reflects investors' intense demand for safer assets and escalating bets that the Federal Reserve will move quickly to cut interest rates. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Friday that the central bank was prepared to cut rates to cushion the economy against the effects of the spreading coronavirus.

After a week in which the Dow industrials posted their steepest weekly decline since the financial crisis, and several markets fell into correction territory, stocks were again under pressure.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong stood 0.2% lower in early trading, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.4%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia fell 2.8%. However S&P 500 futures were marginally higher, suggesting U.S. stocks could enjoy a stronger session later.

