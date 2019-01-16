Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Treasury Yields Rise as Brexit Worries Recede--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:41pm EST

By Akane Otani

U.S. government-bond prices inched lower Wednesday as traders largely brushed off the latest blow to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled at 2.729%, compared with 2.710% Tuesday.

Yields, which rise as bond prices fall, advanced overnight with British government-bond yields as traders bet on Ms. May's defeat in Parliament paving the way toward a softer Brexit plan.

The plan Ms. May had forged with the European Union was overwhelmingly rejected in Parliament Tuesday -- an outcome that analysts had widely been predicting in the days leading up to the vote.

With the proposed deal off the table, some analysts believe Ms. May will have to make concessions to opposing lawmakers to move forward. That is easing investors' fears that the U.K. is heading toward a "no-deal" Brexit, one in which the country would leave the EU without any agreements about their future relationship.

"We stick to our call that the U.K. is headed to a soft Brexit," Bank of America Merrill Lynch rates and currencies analysts wrote in an email. "We do not pretend that the path toward our scenario is going to be a smooth one, but we think the impossibility of satisfying the PM's red lines with the reality of negotiations and the backstop are narrowing the range of options available."

Bond yields held higher for the day after investors got a look at the Federal Reserve's latest beige book report.

The collection of anecdotes from around the country showed U.S. businesses losing some optimism at the end of 2018 because of volatile markets, rising short-term interest rates and uncertainty over trade and politics. Still, most of the 12 districts overseen by the Fed reported modest to moderate growth through early January, suggesting the overall economic outlook remained positive.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pIRS Offers Penalty Reprieve to Taxpayers Adjusting to New Law
DJ
03:41pTreasury Yields Rise as Brexit Worries Recede--Update
DJ
03:40pTaiwan objects to Britain's post-Brexit WTO services trade arrangement
RE
03:39pEUROPEAN UNION : EU to help boost exports of generic pharmaceuticals
PU
03:38pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:36pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Commends El Salvador on Occasion of Peace Accords Anniversary
PU
03:21pCURRENCIES : British Pound Edges Higher As May's Government Survives No-confidence Vote
DJ
03:18pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Taxpayers Granted Penalty Relief for Underpayment of Individual Taxes
PU
03:17pYelp investor SQN says shares could surge to $55-$65
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.