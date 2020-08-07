Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Treasury Yields Stay Near Record Lows After Jobs Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 10:14am EDT

By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government bond prices held steady Friday after new data showed the economy added more jobs than expected last month.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 0.536%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 0.535% Thursday.

Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, immediately ticked higher after the Labor Department said the economy added 1.8 million jobs in July on top of the 4.8 million added the previous month. That was above the forecast of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, who had expected a 1.5 million increase in jobs.

Yields, though, quickly fell back to previous levels, with investors continuing to expect a challenging economic recovery and years of ultraloose monetary policy while businesses and households try to recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the report, yields on longer-term Treasurys had been trending downward due in part to signals from the Federal Reserve that it could leave short-term interest rates at around zero until inflation has reached or exceeded its 2% target.

Investors' expectations for years of easy money policies have helped drag the 10-year yield near its record closing low of 0.501% after it spent months mostly hovering around two-thirds of a percent. At the same time, signals from the Fed have led to an even sharper decline in the yields on Treasury-inflation protected securities, or TIPS, as investors bet the central bank will at least drive inflation closer to its target.

The yield on the 10-year TIPS dropped to a record low in late July and has continued to decline since, having settled Thursday at around minus 1.08%.

A measure of investors' annual inflation expectations based on the difference between 10-year nominal and inflation-protected Treasury yields -- known as the break-even inflation rate -- has climbed to above 1.6% from 1.05% on May 1.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43aSouth Africa tries to recover over $23 mln from SAP for 'unlawful' contracts
RE
10:38aUK and Japan aim for outline trade deal this month - Japanese foreign minister
RE
10:27aCanada adds more jobs than expected in July; most were part-time positions
RE
10:26aTSX tracks fall in energy stocks as oil slips, Trump imposes tariffs
RE
10:24aCanada's Ivey PMI shows acceleration in July purchasing activity
RE
10:17aMacquarie to start sale of Wheelabrator's UK waste-to-energy plants in Sept - sources
RE
10:14aTreasury Yields Stay Near Record Lows After Jobs Report
DJ
10:12aWall St. dips on slowing job growth, U.S.-China tensions
RE
10:10aSouth Africa's Denel tells unions it can't honour court ruling on salaries
RE
10:06aWall Street dips on slowing job growth, U.S.-China tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok, stoking tension with Beijing
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in..
3SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD. : SHL provides preliminary update on financial results for 1HY2020
4AUTOGRILL : AUTOGRILL : Pubblicazione della relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2020
5EXCLUSIVE: BP poised to sell 'stranded assets' even if oil prices rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group