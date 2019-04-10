Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Treasury Yields Under Pressure Following CPI, Fed Minutes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

By Akane Otani

U.S. government bond yields fell Wednesday following an underwhelming report on consumer prices and cautious signals from central bank officials.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was last at 2.477%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.497% Tuesday.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, slipped after data showed a gauge of consumer prices rose less than 2% in March from a year earlier, suggesting inflationary pressures remained contained even as oil prices jumped. Bond yields then remained under pressure as Mr. Draghi, speaking after the central bank said it had left interest rates unchanged, said inflation wasn't picking up as quickly as officials had previously expected.

The yield on the 10-year German bund slid to session lows after Mr. Draghi's comments, last trading at around -0.032%.

Indications that inflation remains muted have helped send bond yields across developed markets lower this year. Inflation tends to weigh on demand for bonds since it chips away at the purchasing power of their fixed payouts.

"There isn't enough inflation for the [Federal Reserve] to resume its gradual rate hikes and there isn't any deflation worry in the data for the Fed to do a complete about-face and cut interest rates either," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at MUFG, in an email.

Bond yields held lower for the day after the Fed released minutes from its March 19-20 meeting.

The minutes showed officials believed there was little reason for the Fed to resume its rate-increase campaign, given the risks to the economic outlook and signs that inflationary pressures remained soft.

Like other central banks, the Fed has indicated it would pause its rate-increase campaign for at least the rest of the year. Futures markets have shown traders betting the Fed will have to go even further by lowering rates at least once by year-end.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pBig bank CEOs face the heat over pay disparity at Capitol Hill
RE
02:48pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/04/11 Premier Li talks with Croatian PM
PU
02:48pUSCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : Global Business Endorses the ICN Framework for Competition Agency Procedures
PU
02:48pUNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT GREENSBORO : New dean chosen for College of Visual and Performing Arts
PU
02:45pS&P, Nasdaq edge higher as Wall Street shrugs off Fed minutes
RE
02:44pU.S., CHINA AGREE TO ESTABLISH TRADE DEAL ENFORCEMENT OFFICES : Mnuchin
RE
02:43pCHUCK GRASSLEY : Grassley, Neal, Wyden, Brady Joint Statement on Unilateral Digital Services Taxes, OECD Negotiations to Address the Tax Challenges of the Digitalization of the Economy
PU
02:38pTreasury Yields Under Pressure Following CPI, Fed Minutes
DJ
02:33pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio Chairing Hearing on Small Business Administration's International Trade Programs
PU
02:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Mixed as Investors Weigh Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart
2DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ
5APPLE : APPLE : March mobile phone shipments to China fall 6 percent as economy slows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About