Treasury Yields Under Pressure Following CPI, Fed Minutes

By Akane Otani

U.S. government bond yields fell Wednesday following an underwhelming report on consumer prices and cautious signals from central bank officials.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was last at 2.477%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.497% Tuesday.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, slipped after data showed a gauge of consumer prices rose less than 2% in March from a year earlier, suggesting inflationary pressures remained contained even as oil prices jumped. Bond yields then remained under pressure as Mr. Draghi, speaking after the central bank said it had left interest rates unchanged, said inflation wasn't picking up as quickly as officials had previously expected.

The yield on the 10-year German bund slid to session lows after Mr. Draghi's comments, last trading at around -0.032%.

Indications that inflation remains muted have helped send bond yields across developed markets lower this year. Inflation tends to weigh on demand for bonds since it chips away at the purchasing power of their fixed payouts.

"There isn't enough inflation for the [Federal Reserve] to resume its gradual rate hikes and there isn't any deflation worry in the data for the Fed to do a complete about-face and cut interest rates either," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at MUFG, in an email.

Bond yields held lower for the day after the Fed released minutes from its March 19-20 meeting.

The minutes showed officials believed there was little reason for the Fed to resume its rate-increase campaign, given the risks to the economic outlook and signs that inflationary pressures remained soft.

Like other central banks, the Fed has indicated it would pause its rate-increase campaign for at least the rest of the year. Futures markets have shown traders betting the Fed will have to go even further by lowering rates at least once by year-end.

