Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Focus on Reducing Capital Risk to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/13/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the treasury and risk management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 975.62 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005298/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, TreasuryXpress Inc. and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the major market participants. The focus on reducing capital risk will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on reducing capital risk has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premise

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40117

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our treasury and risk management software market report covers the following areas:

  • Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Size
  • Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Trends
  • Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising need for intelligent treasury management software as one of the prime reasons driving the treasury and risk management software market growth during the next few years.

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the treasury and risk management software market, including some of the vendors such as Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, TreasuryXpress Inc. and Wolters Kluwer NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the treasury and risk management software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist treasury and risk management software market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the treasury and risk management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the treasury and risk management software market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of treasury and risk management software market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Market segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Intelligent treasury management software
  • Blockchain in treasury operations
  • Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Calypso Technology Inc.
  • EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.
  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
  • Finastra
  • ION Group
  • Kyriba Corp.
  • Murex SAS
  • SAP SE
  • TreasuryXpress Inc.
  • Wolters Kluwer NV

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
