Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Treasury denies report it wants Carney to stay on longer at BoE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:44pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report news conference in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Treasury denied a newspaper report on Tuesday that the government had asked Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to stay on for an extra year beyond his scheduled departure in June 2019.

"We don't recognise their reporting at all," a Treasury spokeswoman said when asked about a report in the Evening Standard newspaper.

A diary item in the newspaper said the ministry had "quietly approached" Carney about staying another year to provide continuity as Britain leaves the European Union.

"Our position is the same - we plan to start recruitment soon," the ministry spokesperson said.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and William James; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13pRisks of ECB policy have to be closely monitored - Praet
RE
01:02pMERIT : Unveils Merit : Market, Lowering the Barrier to Entry for New Crypto Users
BU
01:01pGerman, U.S. companies concerned despite EU trade truce with Trump - survey
RE
12:47pHARVEST RESULTS : winter wheat yields dip 0.64t/ha below five-year average
PU
12:47pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Jenrick toasts success of Scottish industry
PU
12:44pTreasury denies report it wants Carney to stay on longer at BoE
RE
12:42pTurkish lira weakens against dollar, minister warns on sanctions
RE
12:40pLiam Fox urges Asia counterparts to convey Brexit views to EU - CNBC
RE
12:40pPROCTER & GAMBLE : EU clears 3.4 billion euro P&G deal for German Merck's consumer health business unit
RE
12:37pGREATER GEELONG CITY COUNCIL : Eastern Beach Mineral Spa and Wellness Centre
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
3TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. Monitor Chides Volkswagen -- WSJ
5World stocks hit six-month high as NAFTA deal eases trade war fears

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.