Treasury denies report it wants Carney to stay on longer at BoE

"We don't recognise their reporting at all," a Treasury spokeswoman said when asked about a report in the Evening Standard newspaper.

A diary item in the newspaper said the ministry had "quietly approached" Carney about staying another year to provide continuity as Britain leaves the European Union.

"Our position is the same - we plan to start recruitment soon," the ministry spokesperson said.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May declined to comment on the report.

